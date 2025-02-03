Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

75QNED86T6A.S70TY

75QNED86T6A.S70TY

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة + مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

()
  • Bundle Image
  • first model front view
  • second model front view
Bundle Image
first model front view
second model front view

الميزات الرئيسية

  • لوحة ألوان غنية وحيوية بشكل لا يصدق من QNED Color
  • صورة وصوت محسّنان بالكامل مع معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • تفاصيل واضحة ودقيقة مع ميزة Advanced Local Dimming (التعتيم المحلي المتقدمة)
  • تم تصميم Total Soundbar المتوافق مع تلفزيونات LG TV لتضخيم صوت التلفزيونات، كما أنه يتماشى مع حامل LG QNED Synergy
  • مقاطع صوتية كاملة من Dolby Atmos، مكبر الصوت المركزي
  • تحكم بسيط من خلال جهاز التلفزيون باستخدام واجهة WOW، بالإضافة إلى الصوت السمفوني من WOW Orchestra
المزيد
Products in this Bundle: 2
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED TV، وQNED86 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG QNED، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

75QNED86T6A

تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S70TY للتلفزيون مع تقنية Dolby Atmos و3.1.1 قناة

تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED

معالج الصور

معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1673x963x44.9 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎39.3 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

معالج الصور

معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

نعم (SDR/HDR)

ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

تقنية التعتيم

تعتيم محلي

رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

وضع المخرح

نعم

النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

حركة

حركة برو

وضع الصورة

10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

تدرج الرمادي

نعم

تباين عالي

نعم

عكس الألوان

نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

سلك الطاقة

نعم (قابل للفصل)

ريموت

جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

مشاركة وضع الصوت

نعم

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

ترميز الصوت

AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ،  WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

مخرج الصوت

20 واط

البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

صوت واضح برو

نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

نعم

اتجاه مكبر الصوت

إطلاق سفلي

نظام السماعة

2.0 قناة

WiSA Ready

نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

الاتصال

دعم البلوتوث

نعم(v 5.1)

مدخل Ethernet

1ea

قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

eARC (HDMI 3)

مدخل HDMI

(يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

منفذان

الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

نعم

(الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

1ea

مدخلات USB

منفذان (V 2.0)

واي فاي

نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

‎1820x1205x253 ‎

وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

‎53.6 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1673x963x44.9 ‎

أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

‎1673x1036x405 ‎

حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

‎895x405 ‎

وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

‎39.3 ‎

وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

‎42.7 ‎

مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

‎400x400 ‎

الألعاب

Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

نعم

متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

نعم

مُحسّن اللعبة

نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

وضع HGIG

نعم

VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

نعم

صورة (عرض)

دقة العرض

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

حافة

نوع العرض

4K QNED

معدل التحديث

120Hz أساسي

سلسلة ألوان واسعة

ألوان QNED

القوة

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

دائما مستعد

نعم

إعدادات العائلة

نعم

متصفح الويب الكامل

نعم

التمييز الصوتي الذكي

نعم

ريموت تحكم سحري

مدمج

عرض متعدد

نعم

نظام التشغيل (OS)

webOS 24

شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

نعم (المتلقي)

تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

نعم (LG Thinq)

ThinQ

نعم

كاميرا USB متوافقة

نعم

طباعة

كل المواصفات

