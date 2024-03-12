Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة

تلفزيون LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة

75QNED86T6A

تلفزيون LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة

(3)
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED TV، وQNED85 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG QNED، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. ارجع إلى معرض الصور الموجود أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.


تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث


ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.


*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

اكتشف ابتكارات LG QNED الجديدة


يظهر معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 مع ضوء أصفر ينبعث من الأسفل. يظهر شكل حلزوني باللون الأحمر والأصفر والبنفسجي بين العبارتين "webOS القابل للترقية" و"webOS Re:New Program". يتم عرض تلفزيونات LG QNED89، وQNED90، وQNED99 بالترتيب من اليسار إلى اليمين. يعرض كل تلفزيون نثرة من الألوان وتظهر عبارة "تلفزيون كبير للغاية" فوق أجهزة التلفاز.



معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

يعمل الذكاء المتميز لـ QNED على الارتقاء بتجربة التلفزيون


يظهر معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K من LG مع ضوء برتقالي ينبعث من أسفله، وخطوط لوحة دوائر ملونة تتفرع من معالج AI Processor.



انغماس يأتي من الداخل. يعمل معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K المتقدم على تحسين جودة الصوت والصورة تلقائيًا لمزامنتها من أجلك.




*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.


الذكاء الذي يحسن تجربة QNED




يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على حائط في غرفة المعيشة مع عازف جيتار على الشاشة، كرسومات دائرية متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية، وتظهر عبارة "تخصيص بالذكاء الاصطناعي" في أعلى اليسار. امرأة تجلس في الخارج في يوم مشمس أمام الأشجار وسماء زرقاء، وتظهر عبارة "AI Picture Pro" في أعلى اليسار. تلفزيون LG TV مع فقاعات صوتية وموجات تنبعث من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة، وتظهر عبارة "AI Sound Pro" أعلى اليسار.


تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك




صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك


حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.


يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ويظهر على الشاشة عازف الجيتار. تظهر رسومات دائرة متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

صوت مثالي يلائم مكانك


يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.


يظهر تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

الليل

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية في وضح النهار. يتم عرض صورة الشفق القطبي على الشاشة بمستويات السطوع المثالية.

النهار


ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء


سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.


AI Picture Pro

اشعر بالواقعية الحقيقية في كل إطار



يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي على تعزيز الوضوح واللون




حوِّل كل مشهد إلى تحفة فنية. يستخدم AI Super Upscaling خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتحسين المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي بحيث يبدو كل ما تشاهده واضحًا بشكل لا يصدق.



*تتميز تلفزيونات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 بميزات AI Picture Pro وAI Super Upscaling.

**الموديلات المزودة بمعالج alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 و86NANO80) تتميز بميزة Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

*** لن تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

****ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل المشهد الصوتي


صورة لتلفزيون LG TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك


استمع إلى كل نفس ونبضة، حيث يملأ نظام الصوت المحيطي الافتراضي 9.1.2 مساحتك بصوت غني بجودة الصوت.

رجل يركب دراجة نارية على طريق ترابي مع رسومات دائرية مشرقة حول الدراجة النارية.

صدى صوت مؤثر


تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي تمنح الصوت تعزيزًا ديناميكيًا مليئًا بالطاقة.

يعرض تلفزيون LG TV أداء الموسيقيين، مع رسومات دائرية ساطعة حول المكان.

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده


يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 


webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك


 

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.




*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم. 

*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.


webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات


 

ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.

يوجد خمسة مستطيلات بألوان مختلفة متدرجة لأعلى، يتم تسميتها جميعًا بسنوات من "webOS 24" إلى "webOS 28". توجد سهام تشير لأعلى بين المستطيلات، مع وسم من "Upgrade 1" إلى "Upgrade 4".


برنامج webOS Re:New، يمكن للعملاء الاستمتاع بأربع تحديثات خلال خمس سنوات، مما يضمن مجموعًا خمس إصدارات من webOS، بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي في وقت الشراء.



*يدعم مجموعًا أربع ترقيات على مدار خمس سنوات، ويكون الإصدار المُثبَّت مسبقًا من webOS الحد الأدنى، وتختلف جداول التحديث من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

** قد تختلف التحديثات والجداول الزمنية لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

* تتوفر الترقيات لعام 2023 لطرازات UHD وأعلى.

تلفازك يعرف ما تحب


LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.


My Profile

مساحتك مخصصة لك


باستخدام My Profile، يمكنك بسهولة إنشاء ملف شخصي لكل فرد من أفراد العائلة. يحصل كل شخص على شاشة رئيسية شخصية، مع توصيات محتوى مخصص.

ينقر المؤشر على "Sports (الرياضة)" فتتلاشى الشاشة إلى صفحة الرياضة الرئيسية مع نص "سجل فريقك/لاعبك المفضل للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول وضع الدوري أو جداول المباريات أو أي تحديثات أخرى"، و"قائمة الدوريات المشهورة". هناك خمس صور مصغرة تحمل أسماء كرة القدم وكرة السلة والبيسبول والكريكيت وهوكي الجليد. تتلاشى الشاشة إلى الخلف، وينقر المؤشر على "Game (الألعاب)"، وتتلاشى الشاشة إلى صفحة رئيسية للعبة مع النص "انغمس في إحدى الألعاب على الشاشة الكبيرة. يمكنك ممارسة الألعاب ومشاهدة أحدث فيديوهات اللعب." تُظهر الصورة أزرار تحمل أسماء Geforce NOW، وAmazon Luna، وUtomik، وBlacknut، وBoosteroid، و"تم تشغيلها مؤخرًا". يتم عرض الشعارات التالية: GeForce Now، وAmazon Luna، وAutomik، وBlacknut، وBoosteroid، وYouTube، وTwitch.

Quick Card

اختصر الطريق إلى مفضلاتك


نقرة واحدة فقط. تنقلك Quick Card إلى المكان الذي تريده في ثانية، سواء كان ذلك مركز الألعاب أو قوائم التشغيل المفضلة أو مكتبك المنزلي.

يعرض تلفزيون LG TV صورة لامرأة وكلب في حقل شاسع. في الجزء السفلي من الشاشة، يظهر النص "يوصى بكلمات رئيسية جديدة في كل مرة تضغط فيها على زر الميكروفون في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد" بجوار رسم دائرة وردية-أرجوانية. تُظهر الأشرطة الوردية الكلمات الرئيسية التالية: أفلام يوجد بها كلاب، وخريف، واسترخاء، وصداقة. أمام تلفزيون LG TV، يتم توجيه جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote نحو التلفزيون مع وجود دوائر أرجوانية متحدة المركز بلون النيون حول زر الميكروفون. وبجانب جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يظهر رسم لإصبع يضغط على زر ونص "ضغطة قصيرة".

AI Concierge

مفضلاتك في خدمتك


يتعرف عليك AI Concierge من خلال سجل البحث الخاص بك، ويوصي بمحتوى وكلمات رئيسية مُسبقة بما في ذلك "من أجلك" و"موصى به" و"الأكثر تداولاً الآن" و"نصائح".


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

** قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

***يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من الملفات الشخصية ولكن الشاشة الرئيسية ستعرض ما يصل إلى 10 ملفات شخصية فقط.

****قد تختلف الميزات والقوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة أعلاه حسب البلد وحسب الإصدار.

*****"كلمة رئيسية الموصى بها لك" في خدمة AI Concierge لا يمكن توفيرها إلا في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم. 

******تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

*******تتوفر ميزة "جاهز دائمًا" مع تلفزيونات LG OLED M4 وG4 وC4 وCS4 وB4 وQNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 و86NANO80.

يظهر جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote مع الزر الدائري الأوسط، حيث ينبعث ضوء أرجواني نيون حول الأزرار لإبرازها. توهج أرجواني ناعم يحيط بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد على خلفية سوداء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد Magic Remote

السحر
بين يديك


حرر نفسك من قيود الأزرار القديمة. يفتح جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote جميع الوظائف الذكية لتلفزيون LG TV بنقرة واحدة أو تمريرة أو بصوتك.


*قد تختلف الوظائف والميزات في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد Magic Remote حسب المنطقة واللغة.

An LG TV displays a movie, and the screen is divided so one half shows a movie and one side shows Spotify. The cursor clicks a button to bring up the Multi View settings panel and clicks the Live TV button, and the Spotify window changes to live sports coverage.

عرض متعدد

عرض مضاعف
ضاعف مرحك


عندما تكون شاشة واجدة لا تكفي و قسمها الى 2-4 اقسام .

استخدم التلفاز كشاشة عرض لجهازك الكمبيوتر او اضف اكثر من شاشاة للبحث ومشاهدة

PiP في نفس الوقت


*محاكاة لصورة الشاشه

**اعدادات الصورة والصوت في كلتا الشاشاتين نفسهما 

***تدعم ل شاشتين \ اربع شاشات بنمط التعدد للنوع وبلد الانتاج (3&4 نمط الشاشة متوفر فقط لاصدارات  M4 , G4  

احصل على اتصال كامل من تلفزيونك


تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على حائط في غرفة المعيشة يعرض أسدًا وشبلاً. رجل يجلس في المقدمة وفي يده هاتف ذكي يعرض صورة الأسود نفسها. يُعرض رسم لثلاثة أشرطة منحنية بلون النيون الأحمر فوق الهاتف الذكي مباشرةً يشير إلى التلفزيون.


الاتصال عبر الهاتف المحمول

اعرض تطبيقاتك مباشرة على التلفزيون


شاهد المحتوى من جهاز iPhone أو Android على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV دون عناء مع Apple AirPlay وChromecast المدمجَين.

شعار LG ThinQ™، وApple Home. تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط وجهاز LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° على اليسار. يعرض التلفزيون Home Hub وينقر المؤشر على "جهاز تنقية الهواء" ويتم تنشيط LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360°.

Home Hub

تحكم في منزلك الذكي من مكان واحد


يتيح لك Home Hub إمكانية التحكم السلس في نظامك البيئي الذكي من التلفزيون، بما في ذلك الهاتف المحمول ومكبرات الصوت وأجهزة إنترنت الأشياء مثل الإضاءة الذكية والتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف وغيرها.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

***دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast المدمج، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

****LG تدعم أجهزة Matter" Wi-Fi". قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*****لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بلا استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وقد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

****** قد لا تكون الخدمة المدمجة Chromecast متوفرة عند وقت شراء OLED CS4، ولكنك ستتمكن من الاستمتاع بالخدمة بعد تثبيت تحديثات برنامج webOS.

مجموعة غنية من المحتوى الجاهز للمشاهدة


تلفزيون LG TV في المقدمة يعرض مجموعة مختارة من الصور المصغرة للأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية. يظهر في الصورة النص "مجموعة الأكشن" و"Bloomberg TV+" و"تمت مشاهدته مؤخرًا". تضيء المساحة أمام التلفزيون إضاءة خفيفة كما لو كانت من ضوء التلفزيون. يوجد خلف التلفزيون في الظلام المزيد من الصور المصغرة للأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية.


قنوات LG Channels

يُعرض الآن مجانًا على LG


انتقل إلى LG Channels 3.0 لمشاهدة آخر الأخبار والرياضات المفضلة والأفلام والمسلسلات التلفزيونية الشهيرة، وحتى المحتوى الحصري فقط على تلفزيون LG TV.

يتم عرض ست صور مصغرة للأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية وشعارات قنوات LG Channels وNetflix وPrime Video وDisney+ وApple TV+ في الأسفل.

خدمات البث السحابي

استكشف خدمات البث السحابي المفضلة بسهولة


انغمس مباشرةً في مسلسل جديد بسهولة، مع إمكانية الوصول المختصرة إلى خدمات البث والتطبيقات المفضلة.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

***الاشتراك المنفصل والكيانات المرتبطة به مطلوب لـ Netflix وDisney+ وAmazon Prime وApple TV+.

****تعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.

*****Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

مقياس مذهل يأسرك


يظهر عائلة في غرفة معيشة مع تلفزيون LG TV كبير جدًا معلق على الحائط، مع مشهد للمحيط يتضمن مرجانًا وسلحفاة على الشاشة.




الانغماس النهائي في الترفيه بالحجم الطبيعي. شاهد كل المحتوى على شاشة كبيرة

جدًا واستمتع بوضوح وحجم لا مثيل لهما للمشاهدة أو اللعب أو ممارسة الرياضة.


*تتميز طرازات QNED85 وQNED80 بتصميم فائق النحافة (Super Slim Design).

**طرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED85، وQNED80 تأتي بحد أقصى 86 بوصة.

***قد تختلف الطرازات المطبقة حسب المنطقة.


Dimming Pro

انغمس في عمق الشاشة وتفاصيل لا تصدق




تضمن لك تقنية التعتيم المتقدمة رؤية التفاصيل الدقيقة والصور الواقعية الرائعة، من خلال تشغيل مناطق التعتيم عبر الشاشة.


*تتميز طرازات QNED85 وQNED80 بتقنية Dimming Pro وتقنية التعتيم المحلية المتقدمة (Advanced Local Dimming).

QNED Color

شاهد الألوان الزاهية وألوان النباتات تنبض بالحياة


ستبهرك الألوان الغنية تمامًا، حيث تكون أكثر حيوية من العالم من حولك.




*تتميز طرازات QNED89 وQNED85 وQNED80 بألوان QNED.

**Color Gamut Volume‏ (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا لاعتماد شركة Intertek المُستقلة.

تصميم نحيف للغاية

يندمج التصميم النحيف مع الديكور الداخلي لمنزلك


نظرًا لتصميمه النحيف للغاية، تمتزج شاشتك بسلاسة مع مساحتك وتستقر بشكل مثالي على الحائط.




*تتميز طرازات QNED85 وQNED80 بتصميم فائق النحافة (Super Slim Design).

**طرازات QNED85،‏ وQNED80 تأتي بحد أقصى 86 بوصة.

***قد تختلف الطرازات المطبقة حسب المنطقة.

يتلائم بشكل رائع مع صوت LG Audio

مكبرات صوت متميزة جديرة بتلفزيون LG QNED



حامل Synergy‏

يبقى الصوت الرائع مخفيًا ببراعة




مع حامل Synergy، يمكن تركيب مكبر الصوت المطابق S70TY بسهولة ويتوافق تمامًا مع تلفزيون QNED.



*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل.

**يأتي Synergy Bracket مع حامل بعمود واحد أو حامل بعمودين، والذي قد يختلف حسب البلد/المنتج.

A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.


واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك


يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم البسيط في مكبرات الصوت، مثل الأوضاع والملفات الشخصية والميزات المفيدة.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

صورة مثالية بكل تفاصيلها


تجمع WOW Orchestra الصوت الفريد لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وLG QNED معًا.

LG TV and LG soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST مُضمن

شاهد تلفزيونك دون أي فوضى.


انفصل عن الأسلاك واستمع إلى الإمكانات الكاملة لجودة الصوت في LG Soundbar مع WOWCAST.


*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85 وQNED80.

*****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85.

******أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOWCAST: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85.

*******يمكن مطابقة طرازات QNED99، وQNED90، وQNED89، وQNED85 والطرازات من مقاس 80 بوصة فما أعلى مع مكبرات الصوت S90TY، وS90TR، وS70.

انغمس في الإثارة السينمائية ومهارات الألعاب



FILMMAKER Mode

شاهد الأفلام كما حلم بها المخرجون




انغمس في الأصالة. يقدم وضع FILMMAKER Mode الأفلام تمامًا كما أراد المخرج باستخدام إعدادات دقيقة.

يظهر رجل في استوديو تحرير مظلم ينظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV الذي يعرض غروب الشمس. يوجد في الجزء السفلي الأيمن من الصورة شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode.


*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية تابعة لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.


تجربة سينما منزلية

اكتشف المزيد من العجب في كل مشهد تشاهده 




استمتع بالسينما المنزلية. يقدم HDR10 Pro المظهر المقصود لأي فيلم بألوان وتباين دقيقين.

تجلس عائلة على أرضية غرفة معيشة منخفضة الإضاءة بجوار طاولة صغيرة، وتنظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV المثبت على الحائط والذي يُظهر الأرض من الفضاء.


*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10". 

تجربة لعب متطورة

ضع نصب عينيك تحقيق الانتصارات الكبيرة


يظل اللعب سلسًا بسرعة عالية مع FreeSync وVRR، بينما تجعل الإعدادات السهلة الفوز أمرًا سهلاً.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.




*تتميز الطرازات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 بميزة AMD FreeSync™ Premium وVRR.

**تحتوي الطرازات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 وQNED80 على GeForce NOW وGame Dashboard & Optimizer وALLM وeARC وHGiG.

***VRR هي مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

*****قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب


ا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).


مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.




*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة


الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.


صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر "Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare". تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.




*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.

***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG QNED للمستقبل


اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

تظهر عبوة LG QNED على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.




*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**الحامل السفلي لجميع أجهزة QNED والغطاء الخلفي لجهاز QNED85 (65/55/50 بوصة) مصنوعان من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره.

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1673x963x44.9 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎39.3 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم محلي

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

  • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

    نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ،  WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم(v 5.1)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • مدخل HDMI

    (يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎1820x1205x253 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎53.6 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1673x963x44.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1673x1036x405 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎895x405 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎39.3 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎42.7 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎400x400 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 24

  • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

    نعم (المتلقي)

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

صورة أمامية لتلفزيون LG QNED TV، وQNED85 وعلى شاشته يظهر النص LG QNED، لعام 2024، وشعار webOS Re:New Program

75QNED86T6A

تلفزيون LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 الذكي مقاس 75 بوصة