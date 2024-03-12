Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
تلفزيون إل جي QNED من سلسلة QNED80 مقاس 86 بوصة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

تلفزيون إل جي QNED من سلسلة QNED80 مقاس 86 بوصة

86QNED80T6B

تلفزيون إل جي QNED من سلسلة QNED80 مقاس 86 بوصة

(3)
86qned80t6b

بحث عبر الإنترنت

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

تعرض شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED80 عملاً فنيًا بألوانٍ زاهية.

تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

اكتشف ابتكارات LG QNED الجديدة

يظهر معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 مع ضوء أصفر ينبعث من الأسفل. يظهر شكل حلزوني باللون الأحمر والأصفر والبنفسجي بين العبارتين "webOS القابل للترقية" و"webOS Re:New Program". يتم عرض تلفزيونات LG QNED89، وQNED90، وQNED99 بالترتيب من اليسار إلى اليمين. يعرض كل تلفزيون نثرة من الألوان وتظهر عبارة "تلفزيون كبير للغاية" فوق أجهزة التلفاز.

مُعالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

استمتع بتجربة ترفيه رائعة معززة من الداخل

يعمل معالج alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 على تحسين الصوت والسطوع تلقائيًا، من أجل تمكين الانغماس الكامل.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ويظهر على الشاشة عازف الجيتار. تظهر رسومات دائرة متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الصوت المثالي يلائم مكانك

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

الليل

الليل

النهار

النهار

ذكاء ساطع مع أي ضوء

 

سواء أكان ذلك ليلاً أو نهارًا، يكتشف التحكم في السطوع الضوء في مساحتك ويوازن الصورة وفقًا لذلك للحصول على مرئيات واضحة ونقية.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل الصوت

صورة لتلفزيون LG TV حيث تنبعث فقاعات تمثل الصوت والموجات من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة.

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك

 

استمع إلى كل نفس ونبضة، حيث يملأ نظام الصوت المحيطي الافتراضي 9.1.2 مساحتك بصوت غني بجودة الصوت.

رجل يركب دراجة نارية على طريق ترابي مع رسومات دائرية مشرقة حول الدراجة النارية.

صدى صوت مؤثر

 

تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي تمنح الصوت تعزيزًا ديناميكيًا مليئًا بالطاقة.

يعرض تلفزيون LG TV أداء الموسيقيين، مع رسومات دائرية ساطعة حول المكان.

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده

 

يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 

webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك

 

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم. 

*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.

webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات

 

ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.

يوجد خمسة مستطيلات بألوان مختلفة متدرجة لأعلى، يتم تسميتها جميعًا بسنوات من "webOS 24" إلى "webOS 28". توجد سهام تشير لأعلى بين المستطيلات، مع وسم من "Upgrade 1" إلى "Upgrade 4".

برنامج webOS Re:New، يمكن للعملاء الاستمتاع بأربع تحديثات خلال خمس سنوات، مما يضمن مجموعًا خمس إصدارات من webOS، بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي في وقت الشراء.

*يدعم مجموعًا أربع ترقيات على مدار خمس سنوات، ويكون الإصدار المُثبَّت مسبقًا من webOS الحد الأدنى، وتختلف جداول التحديث من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

** قد تختلف التحديثات والجداول الزمنية لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

* تتوفر الترقيات لعام 2023 لطرازات UHD وأعلى.

Your TV knows what you love

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

My Profile

Your space is dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

A cursor clicks on Sports and the screen fades into a Sports homepage with the text "Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates," and "Popular league list." Five thumbnails are labeled as Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey. The screen fades back, the cursor clicks on Game, and the screen fades into a Game homepage with the text "Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen. You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos." The image shows buttons labeled Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Recently played. The following logos are displayed: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube, and Twitch.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control" is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" is displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.

****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon purple light emanates around the button to highlight them. A soft purple glow surrounds the remote on a black background.

Magic Remote

The magic is
in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. LG Magic Remote unlocks all the smart functionality of your LG TV with a click, scroll, or your voice.

*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

Get total connectivity from your TV

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.

A logo of LG ThinQ™, matter, and Apple Home. An LG TV mounted on a wall and an LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° on the left. The TV displays Home Hub and a cursor clicks "Air purifier" and the LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° is activated.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.

******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

A rich array of content ready to watch

An LG TV in the foreground showing a selection of thumbnails of movies and TV shows. The text "Action Collection," "Bloomberg TV+" and "Recently watched" is in the image. The space in front of the TV is lightly illuminated as if from the TV light. Behind the TV in the dark are more thumbnails of movies and TV shows.

LG Channels

Now showing free on LG

Tune into LG Channels 3.0 for the latest news, favorite sports, popular movies, and TV series—even exclusive content only on LG TV.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

OTT Services

Explore your favorite streaming services easily

Dive straight into a new series as easily as possible, with built-in shortcut access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

مقياس مذهل يأسرك

يظهر عائلة في غرفة معيشة مع تلفزيون LG TV كبير جدًا معلق على الحائط، مع مشهد للمحيط يتضمن مرجانًا وسلحفاة على الشاشة.

الانغماس النهائي في الترفيه بالحجم الطبيعي. شاهد كل المحتوى على شاشة كبيرة جدًا واستمتع بوضوح وحجم لا مثيل لهما للمشاهدة أو اللعب أو ممارسة الرياضة.

*تتميز طرازات QNED85 وQNED80 بتصميم فائق النحافة (Super Slim Design).

**طرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED85، وQNED80 تأتي بحد أقصى 86 بوصة.

***قد تختلف الطرازات المطبقة حسب المنطقة.

Dimming Pro

انغمس في عمق الشاشة وتفاصيل لا تصدق

 

تضمن لك تقنية التعتيم المتقدمة رؤية التفاصيل الدقيقة والصور الواقعية الرائعة، من خلال تشغيل مناطق التعتيم عبر الشاشة.

*تتميز طرازات QNED85 وQNED80 بتقنية Dimming Pro وتقنية التعتيم المحلية المتقدمة (Advanced Local Dimming).

QNED Color

شاهد الألوان الزاهية وألوان النباتات تنبض بالحياة

 

ستبهرك الألوان الغنية تمامًا، حيث تكون أكثر حيوية من العالم من حولك.

A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

*تتميز طرازات QNED89 وQNED85 وQNED80 بألوان QNED.

**Color Gamut Volume‏ (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا لاعتماد شركة Intertek المُستقلة.

تصميم نحيف للغاية

يندمج التصميم النحيف مع الديكور الداخلي لمنزلك

 

نظرًا لتصميمه النحيف للغاية، تمتزج شاشتك بسلاسة مع مساحتك وتستقر بشكل مثالي على الحائط.

A family in a living room with an ultra big LG TV mounted on the wall, with an ocean scene including coral and a turtle on the screen.

*تتميز طرازات QNED85 وQNED80 بتصميم فائق النحافة (Super Slim Design).

**طرازات QNED85،‏ وQNED80 تأتي بحد أقصى 86 بوصة.

***قد تختلف الطرازات المطبقة حسب المنطقة.

يتلائم بشكل رائع مع صوت LG Audio

مكبرات صوت متميزة جديرة بتلفزيون LG QNED

حامل Synergy‏

يبقى الصوت الرائع مخفيًا ببراعة

 

مع حامل Synergy، يمكن تركيب مكبر الصوت المطابق S70TY بسهولة ويتوافق تمامًا مع تلفزيون QNED.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل.

**يأتي Synergy Bracket مع حامل بعمود واحد أو حامل بعمودين، والذي قد يختلف حسب البلد/المنتج.

واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك

 

يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم البسيط في مكبرات الصوت، مثل الأوضاع والملفات الشخصية والميزات المفيدة.

يشير جهاز التحكم عن بعد إلى تلفزيون LG TV ويعرض الإعدادات على الجانب الأيمن من الشاشة.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85 وQNED80.

*****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85.

******أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOWCAST: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85.

*******يمكن مطابقة طرازات QNED99، وQNED90، وQNED89، وQNED85 والطرازات من مقاس 80 بوصة فما أعلى مع مكبرات الصوت S90TY، وS90TR، وS70.

انغمس في الإثارة السينمائية ومهارات الألعاب

FILMMAKER Mode

شاهد الأفلام كما حلم بها المخرجون

 

انغمس في الأصالة. يقدم وضع FILMMAKER Mode الأفلام تمامًا كما أراد المخرج باستخدام إعدادات دقيقة.

يظهر رجل في استوديو تحرير مظلم ينظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV الذي يعرض غروب الشمس. يوجد في الجزء السفلي الأيمن من الصورة شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**FILMMAKER Mode هو علامة تجارية تابعة لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.

تجربة سينما منزلية

اكتشف المزيد من العجب في كل مشهد تشاهده 

 

استمتع بالسينما المنزلية. يقدم HDR10 Pro المظهر المقصود لأي فيلم بألوان وتباين دقيقين.

استمتع بالسينما المنزلية. يقدم HDR10 Pro المظهر المقصود لأي فيلم بألوان وتباين دقيقين.

*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10".

تجربة ألعاب قوية

انغمس في الحدث بأقصى سرعة

 

يظل تشغيل HGiG الغامر سلسًا عند السرعة العالية مع ALLM، ويضمن eARC عذوبة الصوت ونقائه.

لعبة سباق سيارات عند خط النهاية، مع لافتة تقول "فائز!"، بينما يمسك اللاعب بعصا التحكم في اللعبة. شعار ALLM وeARC وHGiG موضوع في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية.

*تحتوي الطرازات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 وQNED80 على GeForce NOW وGame Dashboard & Optimizer وALLM وeARC وHGiG.

**VRR هي مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

****قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).

مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.

*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". 

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.

صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر "Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare". تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.

***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG QNED للمستقبل

 

اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

LG QNED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**الحامل السفلي لجميع أجهزة QNED والغطاء الخلفي لجهاز QNED85 (65/55/50 بوصة) مصنوعان من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1928 x 1108 x 30.9 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎50.0 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    4K ترقية

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم محلي

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

  • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

    نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 9.1.2)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    20 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.0 قناة

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم(v 5.1)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • مدخل HDMI

    3ea (يدعم eARC، ALLM)

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎2090 x 1215 x 228 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎63.6 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1928 x 1108 x 30.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎1928 x 1175 x 359 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1582 x 359 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎50.0 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎51.0 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎600 x 400 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 200 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 24

  • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

    نعم (المتلقي)

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

ما يقوله الناس

البحث محليًا

جرب هذا المنتج من حولك.

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا