تلفزيون LG QNED AI QNED89T 4K الذكي مقاس 98 بوصة المدعوم بجهاز التحكم AI Magic remote وميزة HDR10 وواجهة webOS24 طراز عام 2024

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

أماكن الشراء

الدعم

98QNED89T6A

بحث عبر الإنترنت

احصل على 3 أشهر مجانية من Apple Music

احصل على 3 أشهر مجانية من Apple Music

أكثر من 100 مليون أغنية، كلها خالية من الإعلانات. بالإضافة إلى تجربة الصوت بتقنية Dolby Atmos للصوت المحيط بك.

تلفزيون QNED الجديد هو الحدث

ألوان زاهية ووضوح على تلفزيون LG QNED العملاق. تعمل مجموعة الشرائح ومناطق التعتيم الجديدة لدينا على تحسين المحتويات للحفاظ على حدة البكسلات.

تعرض شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED85 عملاً فنيًا بألوانٍ زاهية.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

اكتشف ابتكارات LG QNED AI الجديدة

يظهر معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K مع ضوء برتقالي ينبعث من الأسفل. يظهر شكل حلزوني باللون الأحمر والأصفر والبنفسجي بين العبارتين "webOS القابل للترقية" و"webOS Re:New Program". يتم عرض تلفزيونات LG QNED89، وQNED90، وQNED99 بالترتيب من اليسار إلى اليمين. يعرض كل تلفزيون نثرة من الألوان وتظهر عبارة "تلفزيون كبير للغاية" فوق أجهزة التلفاز.

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

استمتع بأكبر شاشة مذهلة

يظهر عائلة في غرفة معيشة مع تلفزيون LG TV كبير جدًا معلق على الحائط، مع مشهد للمحيط يتضمن مرجانًا وسلحفاة على الشاشة.

استمتع بجميع وسائل الترفيه المفضلة لديك على أكبر تلفزيون LG TV. شاهد أو العب أو مارس التمارين على شاشة كبيرة وبوضوح لا مثيل له.

 

*يأتي تلفزيون QNED89 بمقاس يصل إلى 98 بوصة كحد أقصى.
**قد تختلف الطرازات المطبقة حسب المنطقة.

معالج alpha 8 AI بدقة 4K

يعمل الذكاء المتميز لـ QNED على الارتقاء بتجربة التلفزيون

انغماس يأتي من الداخل. يعمل معالج alpha 8 AI Processor 4K المتقدم على تحسين جودة الصوت والصورة تلقائيًا لمزامنتها من أجلك.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الذكاء الذي يحسن تجربة QNED

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على حائط في غرفة المعيشة مع عازف جيتار على الشاشة، كرسومات دائرية متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية، وتظهر عبارة "تخصيص بالذكاء الاصطناعي" في أعلى اليسار. امرأة تجلس في الخارج في يوم مشمس أمام الأشجار وسماء زرقاء، وتظهر عبارة "AI Picture Pro" في أعلى اليسار. تلفزيون LG TV مع فقاعات صوتية وموجات تنبعث من الشاشة وتملأ المساحة، وتظهر عبارة "AI Sound Pro" أعلى اليسار.

تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتزامن مع كيفية مشاهدتك

صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك

حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

يظهر تلفزيون LG TV معلقًا على الحائط في غرفة المعيشة ويظهر على الشاشة عازف الجيتار. تظهر رسومات دائرة متحدة المركز تمثل الموجات الصوتية.

ضبط الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي

الصوت المثالي يلائم مكانك

يكتشف نظام الصوت تصميم غرفتك والمكان الذي تجلس فيه لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك، يتم ضبطها بشكل مثالي مع الصوتيات الفريدة في غرفتك.

AI Picture Pro

اشعر بالواقعية الحقيقية في كل إطار

يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي على تعزيز الوضوح واللون

حوِّل كل مشهد إلى تحفة فنية. يستخدم AI Super Upscaling خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتحسين المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي بحيث يبدو كل ما تشاهده واضحًا بشكل لا يصدق.

*تتميز تلفزيونات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 بميزات AI Picture Pro وAI Super Upscaling.

**الموديلات المزودة بمعالج alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 و86NANO80) تتميز بميزة Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

*** لن تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

****ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

AI Sound Pro

استمع إلى كل تفاصيل المشهد الصوتي

Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix

الصوت الديناميكي

وضع الصوت التكيّفي

صوت نابض بالحياة يغمر مساحتك

استمع إلى كل نفس ونبضة، حيث يملأ نظام الصوت المحيطي الافتراضي 9.1.2 مساحتك بصوت غني بجودة الصوت.

صدى صوت مؤثر

تحسينات معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي تمنح الصوت تعزيزًا ديناميكيًا مليئًا بالطاقة.

يناسب الصوت كل ما تشاهده

يعمل التحكم الموائم للصوت (Adaptive Sound Control) على موازنة الصوت حسب فئة الفيديو في الوقت الفعلي للحصول على وضوح غني.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

**يجب تفعيله من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

***قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 

شعار webOS Re:New Program موجود على خلفية سوداء مع كرة دائرية باللونين الأصفر والبرتقالي والأرجواني في الأسفل.

webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات

ابق على اطلاع دائم بالميزات والتقنيات المفيدة من خلال 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS تأتيك على مدار 5 سنوات.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program إجمالي 4 ترقيات لنظام التشغيل webOS على مدار خمس سنوات.

**تُعتبر فترة الترقية البالغة خمس سنوات لنظام التشغيل webOS Re:New Program هي الحد لإطلاق منتج جديد عالميًا.

***ستتم الترقية الأولى لنظام التشغيل webOS بعد عامين من وقت الشراء.

****يحصل العملاء على 5 إصدارات من webOS بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي عند الشراء.

*****تتوفر الترقيات لنماذج إصدار عام 2022 بما في ذلك جميع شاشات OLED و8K QNED، وتشمل الطرز التي تم إصدارها بعد عام 2023 تلفزيونات UHD وNanoCell وQNED وOLED.

******قد تتغير الميزات وقد تختلف بعض تحديثات الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز.

webOS 24

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية حسب رغبتك

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وQuick Cards.

اكتشف المزيد

تظهر الشاشة الرئيسية لنظام التشغيل webOS 24 مع فئات المكتب المنزلي والألعاب والموسيقى والمركز المنزلي والرياضة. يعرض الجزء السفلي من الشاشة توصيات مخصصة ضمن "أفضل الاختيارات لك".

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت ويتم توفيرها فقط في البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتهم الأم.

***يُطبق على طرازات OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD المصنعة في عام 2023 وما بعده.

****سيتم توفير إجمالي 4 ترقيات خلال فترة 5 سنوات، وقد يختلف الجدول الزمني حسب المنطقة أو البلد.

*****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

التعتيم الدقيق

الإضاءة الخلفية الدقيقة توفر وضوحًا عاليًا

شاهد كل مشهد بوضوح حقيقي. تتحكم تقنية التعتيم الدقيقة في مئات من كتل التعتيم لإنتاج أوضح صورة ممكنة والكشف عن التفاصيل المخفية.

 

*تتميز طرازات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 بتقنية التعتيم الدقيقة (Precision Dimming).
**تتميز طرازات QNED90 وQNED89 بتقنية التعتيم الدقيقة (Precision Dimming).

لون QNED

شاهد الألوان الزاهية وألوان النباتات المورقة تنبض بالحياة

ستبهرك الألوان الغنية تمامًا، حيث تكون أكثر حيوية من العالم من حولك.

 

*تتميز طرازات QNED89 وQNED85 وQNED80 بألوان QNED.
**Color Gamut Volume‏ (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا لاعتماد شركة Intertek المُستقلة.

يتلائم بشكل رائع مع صوت LG Audio

مكبرات صوت متميزة جديرة بتلفزيون LG QNED

واجهة WOW

WOW Orchestra

WOWCAST مُضمن

البساطة في متناول يدك

يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم البسيط في مكبرات الصوت، مثل الأوضاع والملفات الشخصية والميزات المفيدة.

صورة مثالية بكل تفاصيلها

تجمع WOW Orchestra الصوت الفريد لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وLG QNED معًا.

شاهد تلفزيونك دون أي فوضى.

انفصل عن الأسلاك واستمع إلى الإمكانات الكاملة لجودة الصوت في LG Soundbar مع WOWCAST.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل، وقد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت حسب الطراز.
**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.
***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.
****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85 وQNED80.
*****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85.
******أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOWCAST: الطرازات QNED99،‏ وQNED90،‏ وQNED89،‏ وQNED85.
*******يمكن مطابقة طرازات QNED99، وQNED90، وQNED89، وQNED85 والطرازات من مقاس 80 بوصة فما أعلى مع مكبرات الصوت S90TY، وS90TR، وS70.

انغمس في الإثارة السينمائية ومهارات الألعاب

FILMMAKER Mode

شاهد الأفلام كما حلم بها المخرجون

انغمس في الأصالة. يقدم وضع FILMMAKER Mode الأفلام تمامًا كما أراد المخرج باستخدام إعدادات دقيقة.

يظهر رجل في استوديو تحرير مظلم ينظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV الذي يعرض غروب الشمس. يوجد في الجزء السفلي الأيمن من الصورة شعار وضع FILMMAKER Mode.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.
**FILMMAKER Mode هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc.

تجربة سينما منزلية

اكتشف المزيد من العجب في كل مشهد تشاهده 

استمتع بالسينما المنزلية. يقدم HDR10 Pro المظهر المقصود لأي فيلم بألوان وتباين دقيقين.

تجلس عائلة على أرضية غرفة معيشة منخفضة الإضاءة بجوار طاولة صغيرة، وتنظر إلى تلفزيون LG TV المثبت على الحائط والذي يُظهر الأرض من الفضاء.

*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10". 

تجربة لعب متطورة

ضع نصب عينيك تحقيق الانتصارات الكبيرة

يظل اللعب سلسًا بسرعة عالية مع FreeSync وVRR، بينما تجعل الإعدادات السهلة الفوز أمرًا سهلاً.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. FreeSync Premium logo and VRR logo in the top right corner.

*تتميز الطرازات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 بميزة AMD FreeSync™ Premium وVRR.
**تحتوي الطرازات QNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 وQNED80 على GeForce NOW وGame Dashboard & Optimizer وALLM وeARC وHGiG.
***VRR هي مواصفات معتمدة لـ HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.
*****قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

تتواجد ضوابط التحكم في المكان المناسب

لا تتوقف مؤقتًا لاستخدام مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) ولوحة تحكم الألعاب (Game Dashboard).

مشهد ألعاب FPS مع ظهور لوحة تحكم الألعاب على الشاشة أثناء اللعب. مشهد شتوي مظلم مع ظهور قائمة مُحسِّن الألعاب (Game Optimizer) فوق اللعبة.

*يتم تنشيط لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) فقط عند تشغيل كل من "Game Optimizer" و"Game Dashboard". **صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

قم بالوصول إلى جميع ألعابك المفضلة

الآلاف من عوالم الألعاب في متناول يدك. استكشف مكتبة ملحمية من عناوين الألعاب السحابية وقم ببثها على الفور دون إضاعة وقت اللعب على التنزيلات أو التحديثات.

صورة على الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid تظهر "Trine 4: سعر The Nightmare". تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW خمس صور مصغرة مختلفة للعبة على اليمين.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.
**قد يكون الاشتراك في GeForce NOW مطلوبًا.
***قد يكون الاشتراك في Boosteroid مطلوبًا.

الاستدامة

اكتشف رؤية LG QNED AI للمستقبل

اختر ما هو مناسب لكوكب الأرض من خلال الضوء والتغليف الحيوي وأوراق اعتماد الاستدامة العالمية.

تظهر عبوة LG QNED على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة.

*قد تختلف الشراكات المدعومة حسب البلد.

**الحامل السفلي لجميع أجهزة QNED والغطاء الخلفي لجهاز QNED85 (65/55/50 بوصة) مصنوعان من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2182 x 1258 x 110.4 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎61.2 ‎

كل المواصفات

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 AI بدقة 4K

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم دقيق

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • النطاق الديناميكي العالي(HDR)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع (معالج صور مخصص ، زاهي ، قياسي ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مظلمة))

إمكانية الوصول

  • تدرج الرمادي

    نعم

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • عكس الألوان

    نعم

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (قابل للفصل)

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم عن بعد السحري MR24

  • بطاريات التحكم عن بعد

    نعم (aa x ​​2ea)

صوتي

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    40 واط

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    إطلاق سفلي

  • نظام السماعة

    2.2 قناة

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

الاتصال

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم(v 5.1)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • مدخل HDMI

    (يدعم 4K 120Hz ، eARC ، VRR ، AllM ، QMS كما هو محدد في HDMI 2.1 (4 منفذ))+ثلاثة منافذ

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    منفذان

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخلات USB

    منفذان (V 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 5)

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎2395 x 1633 x 285 ‎

  • وزن العبوة (من الخارج)

    ‎103.0 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2182 x 1258 x 110.4 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2182 x 1358 x 464.6 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎1826 x 464.6 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎61.2 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎65.1 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎800 x 400 ‎

الألعاب

  • Allm (وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم

صورة (عرض)

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    مباشر

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    ألوان QNED

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 200 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

تلفزيون ذكي

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 24

  • شارك غرفة إلى غرفة

    نعم (المتلقي)

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

