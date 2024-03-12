Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكبر LG Soundbar S40T لتلفزيون بـ 2.1 قناة

صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت LG Soundbar S40T ومضخم الصوت subwoofer

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

يظهر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar على خلفية سوداء مظللة بضوء موجَّه.

مكبر الصوت المثالي لتلفزيون LG TV

امنح تجربة LG TV الكمال مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يُكمِّل التصميم والأداء الصوتي للتلفزيون بشكل رائع.

تحيط بك أصوات فخمة

يشير جهاز التحكم LG Remote نحو تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود مكبر LG Soundbar تحته. يعرض تلفزيون LG TV قائمة واجهة WOW على الشاشة. يظهر مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم الصوت في غرفة معيشة وتُعرض صورة على الشاشة مع موسيقي. ينبثق فرعان من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar ويقوم مضخم الصوت subwoofer بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل. مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة أعلاه. يعرض أحدهما فيلمًا، والآخر يعرض حفلًا موسيقيًا، والآخير يعرض بثًا للأخبار. يوجد أسفل مكبر الصوت soundbar ثلاثة أيقونات لإظهار كل نوع من أنواع المحتوى.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

مكبرات LG Soundbar تُكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV 

واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك

يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم السلس في مكبرات soundbar، مثل تغيير أوضاع الصوت والملفات الشخصية والوصول إلى الميزات المفيدة حتى أثناء المشاهدة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

**استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/77/75، وUHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. قد تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع FHD 63 حسب سنة الإصدار.

****قد تختلف واجهة WOW وفقًا لطراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

اشعر بكل تفاصيل البانوراما الصوتية

صوت فريد بـ 2.1 قناة

صوت مغري في كل مكان حولك

كن جزءًا من المشهد حيث يعمل الصوت المحيطي بقوة 300 واط و2.1 قناة ومضخم الصوت على إنشاء مقاطع صوتية جريئة وحيّة.

يظهر مكبر LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV ومضخم الصوت في غرفة معيشة وتُعرض صورة على الشاشة مع موسيقي. ينبثق فرعان من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar ويقوم مضخم الصوت subwoofer بإنشاء تأثير صوتي من الأسفل.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

يستشعر الصوت الموسيقى التي تحبها

AI Sound Pro

يبدو كل مزاج ونوع مناسبًا

يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

صوت واضح لكوكب نظيف

أجزاء داخلية معاد تدويرها

الأجزاء الداخلية مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره

تستخدم مكبرات الصوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في إنتاج الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات soundbar.

توجد صورة أمامية لمكبر soundbar في الخلف وللإطار المعدني لمكبر soundbar في الأمام. منظور مائل للجزء الخلفي من الإطار المعدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar مع عبارة ""بلاستيك معاد تدويره"" تشير إلى حافة الإطار.

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

إطار خارجي من البلاستيك المُعاد تدويره

بنية مصنوعة من الزجاجات البلاستيكية

تم تصميم جميع مكبرات LG Soundbar بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المستصلحة. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.

يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" تحتها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع عبارة "مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره" أسفله.

*قد تختلف الشهادات الدقيقة حسب طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***قد يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والشهادات حسب الطراز.

