غسالة سعة 9 كجم ، غسالة بتعبئة أمامية بتقنية AI DD ™ ، لون أبيض ، ThinQ ™ (Wi-Fi) ،

غسالة سعة 9 كجم ، غسالة بتعبئة أمامية بتقنية AI DD ™ ، لون أبيض ، ThinQ ™ (Wi-Fi) ،

WFB0914WH

غسالة سعة 9 كجم ، غسالة بتعبئة أمامية بتقنية AI DD ™ ، لون أبيض ، ThinQ ™ (Wi-Fi) ،

front view

*غسالات الملابس الاتوماتيك تأتي مع ضمان خمس سنوات، الموتور الدفع المباشر ضمان عشر سنوات، مجفف الملابس خمس سنوات
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

™AI DD

 

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة %18

بناءً على بيانات كبيرة من تجربة الغسل المتراكمة، توفر تقنية ™AI DD‎ حركة الغسل المثلى للعناية بالغسيل.

 

Vivace

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة ?
™AI DD

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة %18

بناءً على بيانات كبيرة من تجربة الغسل المتراكمة، توفر تقنية ™‎AI DD‎ حركة الغسل المثلى للعناية بالغسيل.

*مختبرة من قبل انترتك في مارس 2019. دورة القطن مع 2 كجم من الملابس الداخلية مقارنة بدورة قطن إل جي التقليدية (F4V9RWP2W مقارنة مع FC1450S2W). قد تختلف النتائج اعتمادا على الملابس والبيئة.
*يتوفر الدفع المباشر بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي في 3 دورات (القطن، النسيج المختلط، العناية السهلة).

ما المقصود بتقنية ™AI DD‎؟

ما المقصود بتقنية
™AI DD‎؟

لا تكتشف تقنية ™AI DD‎ الوزن فحسب، بل تستشعر أيضًا نعومة النسيج، وتختار الحركات المثلى للقماش بنفسها.
إزالة المواد المثيرة للحساسية بنسبة %99.9

إزالة المواد المثيرة للحساسية بنسبة %99.9

تنخفض المواد المثيرة للحساسية بنسبة %99.9 بواسطة البخار.

*تقلل دورة العناية بالحساسية 2 من المؤسسة البريطانية للعناية بالحساسية (BAF) من الحساسية الناتجة عن عث الغبار المنزلي بنسبة %99.9.
*قد تختلف النتائج اعتمادا على البيئة.

سعة أكبر

قدرة أكبر في المساحة ذاتها

احصل على حوض ذي سعة أكبر في نفس الحجم!

 

المتانة

متانة أكبر ونظافة أعلى

تم تعزيز الباب الزجاجي المقوى الخارجي المتين والأنيق وتطوير الرافع الصحي والمتين من الصلب المقاوم للصدأ.

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek في يوليو 2013. تأثير مبيد جراثيم الزائفة الزنجارية من الصلب المقاوم للصدأ مقابل الكمية الأولية في 12 يومًا.

وضوح أكثر وأناقة أكبر

التصميم

وضوح أكثر وأناقة أكبر

تم تصميم شاشة أكثر وضوحًا وزيادة حجم مقبض الباب مع طلاء معدني.

*قد لا تتوفر غسالة ™TWINWash الصغيرة في جميع الدول أو في جميع متاجر التجزئة المحلية.

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز

الملخص

الأبعاد

WFB0914WH

المواصفات الرئيسية

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    9

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Steam

    نعم

  • العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

  • Wi-Fi

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    نعم

  • تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

    نعم

  • التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

    نعم

  • ColdWash

    لا

  • إنهاء التأخير

    نعم

  • مستوى المنظف

    لا

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

    لا

  • الغسل الأولي

    نعم

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

    نعم

  • شطف+

    نعم

  • الشطف + العصر

    لا

  • مستوى مليّن الملابس

    لا

  • عصر

    1400‏/1200‏/1000‏/800‏/400‏/بدون عصر

  • Steam

    لا

  • درجة الحرارة

    بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

  • تنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • TurboWash

    لا

  • غسل

    لا

  • العناية بتجعّد الملابس

    لا

الباركود

  • الباركود

    6222048400350

السعة

  • الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

    9

التحكم والشاشة

  • موقت التأجيل

    3-19 ساعة

  • نوع الشاشة

    قرص + شاشة LED تعمل باللمس

  • إشارة قفل الباب

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

    655 x 885 x 655

  • عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

    615

  • عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

    1100

  • أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

    64.5

  • الوزن (كجم)

    63.0

الميزات

  • المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

    نعم

  • إضافة قطعة

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

    نعم

  • إعادة بدء تلقائية

    نعم

  • نظام Centum

    لا

  • رافع الحلة

    رافع نحيف من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

  • إضاءة الحلة

    لا

  • التجفيف المزدوج

    لا

  • الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

    نعم

  • إشارة نهاية الدورة

    نعم

  • ezDispense

    لا

  • تقنية TurboWash

    لا

  • نظام كشف الرغوة

    نعم

  • محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

    نعم

  • قواعد التسوية

    نعم

  • LoadSense

    نعم

  • حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

    نعم

  • Steam

    نعم

  • Steam+‎

    لا

  • TurboWash360˚

    لا

  • النوع

    غسالة تحميل أمامي

  • مستشعر الاهتزاز

    لا

  • تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

    بارد فقط

  • مستوى الماء

    تلقائي

المواد واللمسة النهائية

  • لون الهيكل

    أبيض

  • نوع الباب

    غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

الخيارات/الملحقات

  • متوافق مع LG TWINWash

    لا

البرامج

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

    نعم

  • عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)

    نعم

  • غسل أوتوماتيكي

    لا

  • عناية بملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • ملابس الأطفال

    لا

  • غسيل بارد

    لا

  • العناية بالألوان

    لا

  • القطن

    نعم

  • القطن+

    نعم

  • غسل الملابس الداكنة

    لا

  • الملابس الحساسة

    نعم

  • دورة التحميل

    نعم

  • صرف + عصر

    لا

  • اللحف

    نعم

  • العناية السهلة

    نعم

  • Eco 40-60

    لا

  • العناية الرقيقة

    لا

  • غسيل معقم

    لا

  • مكثف 60

    لا

  • أقمشة مختلطة

    نعم

  • الأماكن المفتوحة

    لا

  • سريع 30

    نعم

  • غسل سريع

    لا

  • غسل سريع (غسل بسرعة)

    لا

  • إعادة الإنعاش

    لا

  • شطف+تنشيف

    لا

  • غسيل هادئ

    نعم

  • العناية بالبشرة

    لا

  • سريع 14

    لا

  • غسل + تجفيف سريع

    لا

  • ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)

    نعم

  • عناية بالبقع

    لا

  • إنتعاش البخار

    لا

  • تنظيف الحوض

    نعم

  • 39غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 49غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • 59غسيل فائق السرعة

    لا

  • الغسل + التجفيف

    لا

  • الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

    نعم

التقنية الذكية

  • تنزيل الدورة

    نعم

  • مراقبة الطاقة

    لا

  • بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

    نعم

  • تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

    نعم

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

    نعم

  • وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

    لا

  • الاقتران الذكي

    لا

