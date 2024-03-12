Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
غسالة سعة 9 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي بتقنية ™AI DD ، لون فضي ، Steam ، ThinQ (Wi-Fi) + ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.

WFB0914XM.MS2042D

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2

MS2042DB

ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.

WFB0914XM

غسالة سعة 9 كجم ، غسالة ذات تحميل أمامي بتقنية ™AI DD ، لون فضي ، Steam ، ThinQ (Wi-Fi)


™AI DD

 

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكثر للقماش بنسبة %18


بناءً على بيانات كبيرة من تجربة الغسل المتراكمة، توفر تقنية ™AI DD‎ حركة الغسل المثلى للعناية بالغسيل.

 


بسيطة، متعددة الاستخدامات،
™LG NeoChef




يظهر LG Neochef™ موضوع في المطبخ.


الملخص

Dimension (mm)

WFB0914XM

المواصفات الرئيسية

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

9

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

600 x 850 x 565

Steam

نعم

العناية بتجعّد الملابس

لا

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

خيارات إضافية

Wi-Fi

نعم

إضافة قطعة

نعم

تشغيل/إيقاف تشغيل الجرس‏

نعم

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

ColdWash

لا

إنهاء التأخير

نعم

مستوى المنظف

لا

إضاءة الحلة

لا

تنظيف فوهة ezDispense

لا

الغسل الأولي

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

نعم

شطف+

نعم

الشطف + العصر

لا

مستوى مليّن الملابس

لا

عصر

1400‏/1200‏/1000‏/800‏/400‏/بدون عصر

Steam

لا

درجة الحرارة

بارد/20/30/40/60/95 مئوية

تنظيف الحوض

لا

TurboWash

لا

غسل

لا

العناية بتجعّد الملابس

لا

الباركود

الباركود

6222048400367

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

9

التحكم والشاشة

موقت التأجيل

3-19 ساعة

نوع الشاشة

قرص + شاشة LED تعمل باللمس

إشارة قفل الباب

نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد الصندوق (العرض*العمق*الارتفاع بالمم)

655 x 885 x 655

عمق المنتج من الغطاء الخلفي إلى الباب (العمق بالمم)

615

عمق المنتج أثناء فتح الباب بزاوية 90 درجة (العمق بالمم)

1100

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

600 x 850 x 565

الوزن يتضمن التغليف (كجم)

64.5

الوزن (كجم)

63.0

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

نعم

إضافة قطعة

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

إعادة بدء تلقائية

نعم

نظام Centum

لا

رافع الحلة

رافع نحيف من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ

إضاءة الحلة

لا

التجفيف المزدوج

لا

الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

نعم

إشارة نهاية الدورة

نعم

ezDispense

لا

تقنية TurboWash

لا

نظام كشف الرغوة

نعم

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

قواعد التسوية

نعم

LoadSense

نعم

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

نعم

Steam

نعم

Steam+‎

لا

TurboWash360˚

لا

النوع

غسالة تحميل أمامي

مستشعر الاهتزاز

لا

تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

بارد فقط

مستوى الماء

تلقائي

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

فضي بلاتيني

نوع الباب

غطاء زجاجي أسود ملون

الخيارات/الملحقات

متوافق مع LG TWINWash

لا

البرامج

عناية بملابس الأطفال بالبخار

نعم

عناية ضد الحساسية (الغسالة)

نعم

غسل أوتوماتيكي

لا

عناية بملابس الأطفال

لا

ملابس الأطفال

لا

غسيل بارد

لا

العناية بالألوان

لا

القطن

نعم

القطن+

نعم

غسل الملابس الداكنة

لا

الملابس الحساسة

نعم

دورة التحميل

نعم

صرف + عصر

لا

اللحف

نعم

العناية السهلة

نعم

Eco 40-60

لا

العناية الرقيقة

لا

غسيل معقم

لا

مكثف 60

لا

أقمشة مختلطة

نعم

الأماكن المفتوحة

لا

سريع 30

نعم

غسل سريع

لا

غسل سريع (غسل بسرعة)

لا

إعادة الإنعاش

لا

شطف+تنشيف

لا

غسيل هادئ

نعم

العناية بالبشرة

لا

سريع 14

لا

غسل + تجفيف سريع

لا

ملابس رياضية (ملابس الأنشطة الرياضية)

نعم

عناية بالبقع

لا

إنتعاش البخار

لا

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

39غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

49غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

59غسيل فائق السرعة

لا

الغسل + التجفيف

لا

الصوف (غسيل يدوي / صوف)

نعم

التقنية الذكية

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

مراقبة الطاقة

لا

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

نعم

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

لا

الاقتران الذكي

لا

