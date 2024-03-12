Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.

WTV17HHD.MS2042D

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2

MS2042DB

ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.

WTV17HHD

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ
يُظهر مقطع فيديو لوحة الغسالة وهي تقترب من المشاهد ويتم النقر على زر الغسل بالذكاء الاصطناعي AI Wash. بعد ذلك، قم باستشعار الغسيل الموجود في حوض الغسالة واضبطه تلقائيًا على البرنامج المناسب للغسيل.

عناية ذكية مع حماية أكبر للأقمشة بنسبة 24%


تحسين الحركة تلقائيًا بناءً على الوزن ونوع القماش في كل حمولة غسيل.


* تم اختبارها بواسطة Intertek. تم وضع 3 كجم من أنواع مختلفة من الملابس (مثل القمصان والسراويل القصيرة وما إلى ذلك) مع عينات في غسالة T13H7EHDSTP وتشغيلها على نظام الغسيل العادي "Normal". تم وضع نفس الملابس في نفس الطراز وتشغيل نظام الغسل بالذكاء الاصطناعي "AI Wash". بعد الانتهاء، تمت مقارنة تلف القماش من خلال حساب الخيوط على 5 عينات من الثقوب. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب الملابس والبيئة.


بسيطة، متعددة الاستخدامات،
™LG NeoChef




يظهر LG Neochef™ موضوع في المطبخ.


طباعة

كل المواصفات

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

17

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

632 x 1040 x 670

Steam

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

Wi-Fi

نعم

إضافة قطعة

لا

التجفيف بالهواء

لا

توفير المياه

لا

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

لا

غسل على البارد

لا

ملء عميق

لا

شطف إضافي

لا

غسل ساخن

لا

الغسل الأولي

لا

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

نعم

الشطف

5 مرات

الشطف + العصر

لا

نقع

نعم

عصر

5 مستويات

عصر فقط

لا

العناية بالأوساخ

لا

Steam

نعم

Strong Wave

لا

درجة الحرارة

بارد / دافئ / ساخن

زمن التأخير

لا

تنظيف الحوض

لا

تجفيف في الحوض

لا

TurboWash

نعم

غسل

نعم

مستوى الماء

10 مستويات

ماء إضافي

لا

الباركود

الباركود

8806091962638

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

17

التحكم والشاشة

موقت التأجيل

3-19 ساعة

نوع الشاشة

LED + أزرار ثابتة

إشارة قفل الباب

نعم

مؤشر الشكل

18:88

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

632 x 1040 x 670

ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

1355

الوزن (كجم)

45.5

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

نعم

إضافة قطعة

لا

محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

إعادة بدء تلقائية

نعم

الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

نعم

إشارة نهاية الدورة

نعم

ezDispense

لا

نظام كشف الرغوة

لا

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

JetSpray

نعم

قواعد التسوية

نعم

مرشح نسالة

نعم

LoadSense

نعم

خليط + 3

لا

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

نعم

شلال مياه جانبي

لا

محرك محوّل ذكي

لا

إقفال مرن للباب

نعم

مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

لا

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

لا

Steam

نعم

غسيل تيربو

نعم

TurboDrum

نعم

TurboWash 3D

لا

النوع

غسالة تحميل علوي

مستشعر الاهتزاز

نعم

تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

سخن وبارد

مستوى الماء

تلقائي/يدوي

WaveForce

لا

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

ميدل بلاك

نوع الغطاء

زجاج مقوى

البرامج

الذكاء الاصطناعي في الغسيل

نعم

ملابس الأطفال

لا

الاهتمام بالألوان

لا

غسيل ناعم

لا

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

تصريف + دوران

لا

لحاف

نعم

التوفير

لا

تنظيف إضافي

لا

تعقيم 40

لا

غسيل عادي

نعم

غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

لا

غسيل سريع

نعم

الشطف + التجفيف

لا

تعقيم 60

نعم

الرعاية المدرسية

لا

صامت

لا

حمولة صغيرة

لا

الشطف الذكي

لا

الملابس الرياضية

لا

موجة قوية

لا

مناشف

لا

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

صوف

لا

التقنية الذكية

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

مراقبة الطاقة

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

لا

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

نعم

الاقتران الذكي

نعم

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟


نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا


اشترِ مباشرةً

Bundle image

WTV17HHD.MS2042D

غسالة بباب علوي سعة 17 كجم ، لون أسود متوسط ، بخار ، تنظيف الحوض ، حوض من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ بالكامل ، ™ThinQ + ميكرويف سعة 20 لتر، سولو، لون أسود، تذويب اوتوماتيكي، قوة 700 واط، تقنية i-wave.