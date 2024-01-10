About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
غسالة بتعبئة علوية سعة 24 كجم ، لون فولاذي أسود ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف تلقائي للحوض ، حوض كامل من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ، غسيل أولي تلقائي ، ™ThinQ

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

غسالة بتعبئة علوية سعة 24 كجم ، لون فولاذي أسود ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف تلقائي للحوض ، حوض كامل من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ، غسيل أولي تلقائي ، ™ThinQ

WTV24HHP

غسالة بتعبئة علوية سعة 24 كجم ، لون فولاذي أسود ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف تلقائي للحوض ، حوض كامل من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ، غسيل أولي تلقائي ، ™ThinQ

بحث عبر الإنترنت

مغسلة ذكية ومتطورة

عرض تقنية AIDD™

العناية بالنسيج (Fabric Care)

يتم تطبيق الحركات المحسنة بناءً على الوزن ونوع القماش في كل حمولة من خلال تقنية AIDD™

يتم دفق الماء في أربعة اتجاهات باستخدام فوهات متعددة ثلاثية الأبعاد.

غسيل قوي وسريع

يتم تنظيف الغسيل بالكامل في أقل من 40 دقيقة باستخدام TurboWash3D™

يعرض مجموعة متنوعة من خيارات الغسيل.

التحكم الذكي

خيارات غسيل مخصصة تم إنشاؤها بناءً على أنماط الغسيل الخاصة بك

يوجد رمز صوت على الغسالة.

تشغيل يتسم بالهدوء

تقليل الضوضاء من خلال المخمدات الرأسية والأفقية وأجهزة الاستشعار

™AIDD

عناية ذكية لحماية أكبر للأقمشة

تحسين الحركة تلقائيًا بناءً على الوزن ونوع القماش في كل حمولة غسيل.

يتم تطبيق حركات ومجموعات الغسيل المختلفة وفقًا لنوع القماش

يتم تطبيق أيقونات سلوك الغسيل حسب نوع القماش

*تم اختبار دورة الغسيل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي بواسطة Intertek مقارنة بالدورة العادية مع الخيارات الافتراضية، استنادًا إلى 3 كجم من IEC.

*يختلف وقت الغسيل والطاقة (تشغيل/إيقاف المحرك وعدد الدورات في الدقيقة) حسب نوع الملابس (الناعمة، العادية، الخشنة)

*قد تختلف النتائج حسب الملابس والبيئة.

*قد تختلف ميزات المنتج حسب البلد.

التحكم الذكي

يمنحك خيارات غسيل مخصصة بناءً على استخدامك

قم بتشغيل هذه الميزة للاستمتاع بخيارات الغسيل المخصصة بناءً على أنماط الغسيل السابقة.

*تقوم ميزة "الترتيب التلقائي للبرامج" بترتيب البرامج الأكثر استخدامًا عند استخدام الوضع أكثر من 10 مرات.

* تعمل ميزة "الترتيب التلقائي للبرامج" على تكييف الخيارات الافتراضية لتضمين خياراتك المخصصة إذا تم استخدام نفس الخيارات المخصصة أكثر من ثلاث مرات متتالية.

تعرض الملحقات التي تحافظ على هدوء الغسالة. جرو ينام بجانب الغسالة.

تشغيل يتسم بالهدوء

 

تعمل المخمدات وأجهزة الاستشعار على امتصاص الاهتزازات أثناء الغسيل، ما يتيح عملية غسيل أكثر هدوءًا.

™TurboWash3D 

تنظيف قوي في 30 دقيقة

باستخدام الموجات القوية والدوران العكسي، تقوم تقنية ™TurboWash3D بالغسل في كل اتجاه لتنظيف كامل.

™WaveForce

شلال ماء قوي من الأعلى إلى الأسفل للغسيل العميق.

تظهر تيارات مائية قوية للتنظيف الشامل.

™TurboDrum

يدور النابض والحوض في اتجاهين متعاكسين، وهو ما يولِّد تيارات مياه قوية للغسيل الشامل. 

تظهر تيارات مائية قوية للتنظيف الشامل.

Jet Spray

يساعد تدفق الماء على الشطف السريع والفعال.

تظهر تيارات مائية قوية للتنظيف الشامل.

*تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek مع حمل IEC يبلغ 5.5 كجم. دورة غسيل عادية مع خيار TurboWash. قد تختلف النتائج حسب البيئة.

طريقة مثالية للغسيل

تعمل الـ 6 حركات غسيل المدعومة بمحرك ™Inverter Direct Drive Motor على إنشاء 6 دورات محسنة لغسل القماش.

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

الحركة الانفعالية: حركة غسيل عادية 

 

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

حركة التأرجح: أرجحة لطيفة للتعامل مع الأقمشة الرقيقة وتقليل تلف القماش

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

حركة دوارة: تفرك القماش وتنظِّفه جيدًا

حركة فرك: تدور إلى اليسار واليمين لفرك القماش على سطح حوض الغسالة

حركة فرك: تدور إلى اليسار واليمين لفرك القماش على سطح حوض الغسالة 

6 أنواع من الحركة تصنع موجات متعددة الاتجاهات.

قوة الموجة : شلال ماء قوي من الأعلى إلى الأسفل للغسيل العميق

حركة الضغط : حركة دوران عالية السرعة

حركة الضغط : حركة دوران عالية السرعة 

™LG ThinQ

تحكم ذكي، حياة ذكية

التحكم الصوتي

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

المراقبة

تحكم سهل من خلال المساعد الصوتي

أخبر غسالتك بما تحتاجه بالضبط، عندما تحتاج إليه. قل: “ما هي دورة الغسالة؟” وسوف يستمع مكبر الصوت المزود بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى الدورة ويتحقق منها لإعلامك بذلك.

الاتصال والتحكم من أي مكان

يتيح لك تطبيق LG ThinQ™‎ الاتصال بسهولة بغسالتك بطريقة لم يسبق لك القيام بها من قبل. ابدأ تشغيل غسالتك بنقرة زر واحدة فقط.

صيانة فعالة للمنتج

يقوم تطبيق LG ThinQ™ بمراقبة غسالتك باستمرار. سواء كان الأمر يتعلق بالصيانة اليومية أو أي شيء آخر، يتيح لك التطبيق مراقبة استخدام الطاقة بسهولة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على إشعارات ذكية وتنزيل الدورة التدريبية التي تريدها.

*قد يختلف دعم الأجهزة المنزلية الذكية المتوافقة مع Alexa وGoogle Assistant حسب البلد وإعداد منزلك الذكي.

يُظهر الجزء الداخلي للغسالة.

فلتر وبر عريض

يحافظ الفلتر الأكبر حجمًا على نظافة الحوض

امرأة وطفل يشمان رائحة الغسيل.

           Scent

       استمتع بأقمشة أ  كثر نض   ارة لفتر طول1)

لإظهار نسيج اللحاف.

بخار

التخلص من المواد المسببة للحساسية والبكتيريا باستخدام البخار2)

يُظهر خلفية القماش الناعم.

موثوقية المحرك

محرك Inverter Direct Drive طويل الأمد3)

1. تم الاختبار بواسطة Intertek باستخدام T13H7EHDSTP. دورة الغسيل العادية (Normal) مع خيار Scent+ مقارنة بالدورة العادية بدون خيار Scent+. حمولة منشفة 3.5 كجم من IEC. قد تكون النتائج مختلفة حسب الملابس والبيئة.

2. دورة Allergy Care معتمدة من قبل شركة Intertek الأمريكية لتقليل التعرض لمسببات حساسية عث الغبار المنزلي، ومسببات حساسية القطط، ومسببات حساسية الكلاب، والفطريات، والبكتيريا (المكورات العنقودية الذهبية، والإشريكية القولونية، والمكورات العقدية البرازية).

3. لا يغطي الضمان المحدود الإصلاحات عند استخدام منتجك في غير الاستخدام المنزلي العادي والمعتاد (مثل الاستخدام التجاري، في المكاتب والمرافق الترفيهية) أو بشكل مخالف للتعليمات الموضحة في دليل مالك المنتج.

الأسئلة الشائعة

لماذا غسيلي مغطى بالغبار والوبر؟ 

1. يتم فلترة الغبار الناتج أثناء الغسيل من خلال فلتر التنظيف. إذا كان فلتر التنظيف ممتلئًا، فقد لا تتم فلترة الغبار بشكل صحيح. يمكن تنظيف فلتر التنظيف يدويًا قبل كل غسلة لمنع الغسالة من ترك الغبار والوبر على الملابس.

2. افصل ملابسك الملونة والبيضاء عن ملابسك السوداء والتي تنتج الوبر. اغسل هذه الملابس وحدها لمنع تراكم الغبار والوبر في غسيلك.

[IE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أصادف هذا الخطأ؟

1. ويحدث ذلك عندما لا يتم ملء حاوية الغسيل بالماء لفترة معينة من الزمن.

2. تحقق مما إذا كان الصنبور مغلقًا أو أن خرطوم المياه غير متصل

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه مضغوطًا أو مثنيًا

4. يرجى التحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم إمداد المياه متجمدًا بسبب الطقس البارد

[OE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أصادف هذا الخطأ؟

1. إذا كان خرطوم الصرف ملتويًا أو منحنيًا، أو إذا تم تركيب خرطوم الصرف على مستوى عالٍ جدًا، فقد ينقطع تدفق المياه وقد لا يتم تصريف المياه بشكل جيد. وفي هذه الحالة، تأكد من أن خرطوم الصرف لا يرتفع عن الأرض بأكثر من 6 سم وقم بتركيبه بحيث يسقط الجزء السفلي من الخرطوم بشكل متساوٍ، دون عائق.

2. تأكد من عدم انسداد خرطوم الصرف بالغبار أو المواد الأخرى.

3. تحقق مما إذا كان خرطوم الصرف قد تجمد بسبب الطقس البارد.

 

[dE] ماذا علي أن أفعل عندما أصادف هذا الخطأ؟

إذا تم إغلاق صمام إمداد مصدر المياه أو صمام الصرف، فلن تعمل ميزات تعقيم أنابيب المياه وتعقيم مخرج المياه. يرجى فتح صمام مصدر المياه أو صمام الصرف.

كيف يمكنني تسجيل منتجات ThinQ الخاصة بي؟

1. تأكد من تشغيل المنتج وجهاز توجيه الإنترنت (router).

2. قم بإحضار منتجك بالقرب من جهاز توجيه الإنترنت (router). إذا كانت المسافة بين المنتج وجهاز التوجيه بعيدة جدًا، فقد تكون قوة الإشارة ضعيفة وقد يستغرق تسجيل منتجك وقتًا طويلاً. 

3. قم بتثبيت تطبيق ThinQ. يرجى الرجوع إلى الصفحة ذات الصلة ببلدك للحصول على مزيد من الإرشادات حول تثبيت تطبيق ThinQ وتسجيل منتجك.

التصميم والميزات والمواصفات عرضة للتغيير دون إشعار مسبق. صور المنتج قد تتغير من بلد الى اخر. قد لا تتوفر بعض الميزات في مقاطع الفيديو في جميع المنتجات.
قد تختلف التفاصيل المعروضة على صور المنتج حسب المنطقة أو البلد أو الطراز
طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

24

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

690 x 1070 x 730

Steam

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

كل المواصفات

خيارات إضافية

Wi-Fi

نعم

إضافة قطعة

لا

التجفيف بالهواء

لا

توفير المياه

لا

التأمين ضد عبث الأطفال

نعم

غسل على البارد

لا

ملء عميق

لا

شطف إضافي

لا

غسل ساخن

لا

الغسل الأولي

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد

نعم

الشطف

5 مرات

الشطف + العصر

نعم

نقع

نعم

عصر

5 مستويات

عصر فقط

نعم

العناية بالأوساخ

لا

Steam

نعم

Strong Wave

لا

درجة الحرارة

بارد / دافئ / ساخن

زمن التأخير

نعم

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

تجفيف في الحوض

لا

TurboWash

نعم

غسل

نعم

مستوى الماء

10 مستويات

ماء إضافي

لا

الباركود

الباركود

8806091962515

السعة

الحد الأقصى لسعة الغسل (كجم)

24

التحكم والشاشة

موقت التأجيل

3-19 ساعة

نوع الشاشة

شاشة LED + شاشة LCD تعمل باللمس

إشارة قفل الباب

نعم

مؤشر الشكل

لا

الأبعاد والأوزان

أبعاد المنتج (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق بالمم)

690 x 1070 x 730

ارتفاع المنتج أثناء فتح الغطاء (مم)

1420

الوزن (كجم)

59.0

الميزات

المحرك ذو الدفع المباشر السداسي الحركة

نعم

إضافة قطعة

لا

محرك الدفع المباشر الذي يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

إعادة بدء تلقائية

نعم

الأسطوانة الداخلية المزخرفة

نعم

إشارة نهاية الدورة

نعم

ezDispense

لا

نظام كشف الرغوة

لا

محرك الدفع المباشر ذو العاكس

نعم

JetSpray

نعم

قواعد التسوية

نعم

مرشح نسالة

لا

LoadSense

لا

خليط + 3

لا

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ جزئيًّا

لا

شلال مياه جانبي

لا

محرك محوّل ذكي

لا

الحركة الذكية

لا

إقفال مرن للباب

نعم

مرشح نسالة لا يصدأ

نعم

حوض من الصلب الذي لا يصدأ

نعم

Steam

نعم

غسيل تيربو

لا

TurboDrum

نعم

TurboWash 3D

نعم

النوع

غسالة تحميل علوي

مستشعر الاهتزاز

نعم

تغذية المياه (ساخنة / باردة)

سخن وبارد

مستوى الماء

تلقائي/يدوي

WaveForce

نعم

المواد واللمسة النهائية

لون الهيكل

بلاتينيوم بلاك

نوع الغطاء

زجاج مقوى

البرامج

الذكاء الاصطناعي في الغسيل

نعم

ملابس الأطفال

نعم

الاهتمام بالألوان

نعم

غسيل ناعم

نعم

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

تصريف + دوران

لا

لحاف

نعم

التوفير

لا

تنظيف إضافي

لا

تعقيم 40

نعم

غسيل عادي

نعم

غسيل مبدئي + غسيل عادي

نعم

غسيل سريع

نعم

الشطف + التجفيف

نعم

تعقيم 60

نعم

الرعاية المدرسية

نعم

حمولة صغيرة

لا

الشطف الذكي

نعم

الملابس الرياضية

نعم

موجة قوية

لا

مناشف

نعم

تنظيف الحوض

نعم

صوف

لا

التقنية الذكية

تنزيل الدورة

نعم

مراقبة الطاقة

نعم

بدء التشغيل عن بُعد ومراقبة الدورة

نعم

تشخيص ذكي للأعطال

نعم

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)‎

نعم

وظيفة Tub Clean Coach لتنظيف الحوض

نعم

الاقتران الذكي

لا

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟

نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

اتصل بنا

اشترِ مباشرةً

WTV24HHP

غسالة بتعبئة علوية سعة 24 كجم ، لون فولاذي أسود ، ™TurboWash3D ، بخار ، تنظيف تلقائي للحوض ، حوض كامل من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ ، غسيل أولي تلقائي ، ™ThinQ

بحث عبر الإنترنت