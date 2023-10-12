About Cookies on This Site

غسالة ال جي ستيم

البخار لم يعد خيارًا!

02_AllergyCare_D_v1

عناية ووقاية من الحساسية بنسبة %99.9

 

القضاء على مسببات الحساسية غير المرئية

تعمل غسالة LG steam™‎ على التخلص من %99.9 من مسببات الحساسية، مثل عث الغبار الذي يمكن أن يسبب الحساسية أو مشاكل الجهاز التنفسي.

04_BabySteamCare_D

عناية بالبخار لملابس الأطفال

 

تنظيف عميق لملابس الأطفال

بعد غسل ملابس الأطفال، لن ترغبي بالتأكيد في بقاء أي بقع. ويمكنكِ استخدام حرارة البخار المكثفة لمعالجة أي بقع أو أوساخ بفعالية قبل الغسل.

05_SteamRefresh_D

STEAM REFRESH™‎

 

تقلل من الكرمشة والروائح الكريهة خلال 20 دقيقة

تستخدم تقنية TrueSteam™ Refresh قوة البخار للتنظيف العميق وإزالة الكرمشة والروائح الكريهة من الملابس الخاصة خلال 20 دقيقة فقط.

06_SteamSoftener_D

STEAM SOFTENER™‎

 

نعمي ملابسك بماء نقي

'تقنية TrueSteam™‎ آمنة على البشرة، حيث تستخدم بخارًا نقيًا وطبيعيًا بدلاً من استخدام مواد تنعيم الملابس الكيميائية لتنعيم الملابس. يمكنكِ حتى رؤية الاختلاف في نسيج القماش بعد تنعيمها بالبخار.

*تبرز هذه الصور ميزات المنتج لتسهيل فهمها. لذا قد تختلف عن المنتج الفعلي.
*قد تختلف وظائف البخار حسب الطرازات. يُرجى الاطلاع على تفاصيل الطراز قبل الشراء.