[得獎公告] LG OLED 永恆花境 - 貼文分享加碼抽好禮
感謝您參與「LG OLED 永恆花境 貼文分享加碼抽好禮」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中。
本活動小組將透過得獎者提供的 電話/Email 信箱與得獎者聯繫，再請協助於指定日期前回覆活動小組「收件資訊 (姓名/電話/地址) 與機會中獎單」，逾期回覆視同放棄資格，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。
*抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。
項目
中獎獎品
得獎人姓名
得獎人 Email 信箱
正取1
StanbyME Go 乙台
林○彬
my12○○.○○97@msa.hinet.net
正取2
StanbyME Go 乙台
朱○偉
ri○○dii○○@gmail.com
