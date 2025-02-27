Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
[得獎公告] LG OLED 永恆花境 - 貼文分享加碼抽好禮

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 02/27/2025
    感謝您參與「LG OLED 永恆花境 貼文分享加碼抽好禮」活動，恭喜以下參加者抽中。

     

    本活動小組將透過得獎者提供的 電話/Email 信箱與得獎者聯繫，再請協助於指定日期前回覆活動小組「收件資訊 (姓名/電話/地址) 與機會中獎單」，逾期回覆視同放棄資格，再次謝謝所有參與活動的會員。


    *抽獎資格若不符合則不另提供名額候補。

     

     

    項目

    中獎獎品

    得獎人姓名

    得獎人 Email 信箱

     

    正取1

     

    StanbyME Go 乙台

     

     

    林○彬

     

    my12○○.○○97@msa.hinet.net

     

    正取2

     

    StanbyME Go 乙台

     

     

    朱○偉

     

    ri○○dii○○@gmail.com

     

    		   
