台灣LG電子安全標章警示文字勘誤公告
近日接獲消費者反映，LG滾筒洗衣機張貼於機身上方的安全標章警示文字部分錯誤，將「漏電」誤譯為「電子震動」。
為確保消費者使用安全，LG將安全標章第一及第二點更正如下：
•請確實把洗衣機接地，以預防漏電
•請勿將洗衣機設置於潮濕地區，以降低漏電的危險
LG對於安全標章文字誤譯所造成消費者的困擾，致上誠摯歉意。若消費者有任何相關疑問，可與LG客服中心連絡，謝謝。
■LG客服中心聯絡方式:
LG售後服務專線: 0800-898-899 (行動電話請改撥 (02) 2162-1196)
LG客服信箱：
https://www.lg.com/tw/support/contact/chat-email/email
LG客服中心服務時間
星期一至星期五 (正常上班日) : AM 8:30 至 PM 8:00
