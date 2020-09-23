Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
台灣LG電子安全標章警示文字勘誤公告

CORPORATE 09/23/2020
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

    近日接獲消費者反映，LG滾筒洗衣機張貼於機身上方的安全標章警示文字部分錯誤，將「漏電」誤譯為「電子震動」。

     

    為確保消費者使用安全，LG將安全標章第一及第二點更正如下：

    •請確實把洗衣機接地，以預防漏電
    •請勿將洗衣機設置於潮濕地區，以降低漏電的危險

    LG對於安全標章文字誤譯所造成消費者的困擾，致上誠摯歉意。若消費者有任何相關疑問，可與LG客服中心連絡，謝謝。


    ■LG客服中心聯絡方式:

    LG售後服務專線: 0800-898-899 (行動電話請改撥 (02) 2162-1196)

    LG客服信箱：
    https://www.lg.com/tw/support/contact/chat-email/email

    LG客服中心服務時間

    星期一至星期五 (正常上班日) : AM 8:30 至 PM 8:00

    非服務時間請在語音留言或官網登記，我們將於服務時間盡速與您聯繫其它服務時間如有異動請詳見官網公告, 謝謝。
