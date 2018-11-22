We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV 會員使用滿意度調查 得獎者公告
CORPORATE 11/22/2018
感謝各位對LG OLED TV的支持及填寫問卷，已抽出得獎者如下:
[墾丁夏都沙灘酒店平日住宿券-山景乙張]
[全聯禮券1000元]
No
姓名
1
王X志
2
黃X福
3
劉X政
4
彭X陵
5
林X甫
6
林X逵
7
周X惠
領獎相關事宜將由活動小組與得獎者聯繫接洽
