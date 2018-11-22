Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED TV 會員使用滿意度調查 得獎者公告

CORPORATE 11/22/2018
Print

分享此內容。您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的項目。

     

    感謝各位對LG OLED TV的支持及填寫問卷，已抽出得獎者如下:

     

    [墾丁夏都沙灘酒店平日住宿券-山景乙張] 

    林*逵 addr******sh@gmail.com 

     

    [全聯禮券1000元]

    No

    姓名

    1

    王X志

    2

    黃X福

    3

    劉X政

    4

    彭X陵

    5

    林X甫

    6

    林X逵

    7

    周X惠

     

    領獎相關事宜將由活動小組與得獎者聯繫接洽

    Back To List