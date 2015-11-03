We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 家電節能補助產品一欄表
家電節能補助說明
補助期間
2015年11月7日至2016年2月29日
補助方案
(1) 洗衣機：購置省水標章及節能標章的省水馬桶及省水暨節能型洗衣機，每臺補助2,000元。
(2) 冰箱 / 冷氣：購置能源效率分級標示一級或二級的冷氣機、電冰箱，每臺補助2,000元。
(3) 電視：購買 LG 具有節能標章之電視，每臺補助2,000元。
<洗衣機>
<冰箱>
<冷氣>
<電視>
申請補助方式
(1) 以郵寄方式申請補助者，應檢附相關文件郵寄至「新竹56支6號信箱」，信封上並應註明「申請節能產品補助」。
(2) 以網路方式申請補助者，應上網連結指定申請網頁，填寫相關資料並上傳規定文件後，將發票正本郵寄至「新竹56支6號信箱」，信封上並應註明「網路申請節能產品補助」及聯絡姓名與電話。
※相關詳情請上能源局查詢 (http://www.energylabel.org.tw/)，或播打查詢專線：(02)5599-2727。
- 上一步
LG 2015「Life's Good with HOPE 希望‧傳愛」敢夢計畫 26/10/2015
- 下一步
11/14 V10中華電信獨家送200記憶卡活動 11/11/2015
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/savemoney2015.html isCopied
paste