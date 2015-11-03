Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 家電節能補助產品一欄表

CORPORATE 11/03/2015
    家電節能補助說明

    補助期間

    2015年11月7日至2016年2月29日

    補助方案

    (1) 洗衣機：購置省水標章及節能標章的省水馬桶及省水暨節能型洗衣機，每臺補助2,000元。

    (2) 冰箱 / 冷氣：購置能源效率分級標示一級或二級的冷氣機、電冰箱，每臺補助2,000元。

    (3) 電視：購買 LG 具有節能標章之電視，每臺補助2,000元。

    <洗衣機>

    <冰箱>

    <冷氣>

    <電視>

    申請補助方式

    (1) 以郵寄方式申請補助者，應檢附相關文件郵寄至「新竹56支6號信箱」，信封上並應註明「申請節能產品補助」。

    (2) 以網路方式申請補助者，應上網連結指定申請網頁，填寫相關資料並上傳規定文件後，將發票正本郵寄至「新竹56支6號信箱」，信封上並應註明「網路申請節能產品補助」及聯絡姓名與電話。

    ※相關詳情請上能源局查詢 (http://www.energylabel.org.tw/)，或播打查詢專線：(02)5599-2727。

