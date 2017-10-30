We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【公告】WT-SD126HVG/HSG直立式洗衣機到府召修訊息
台灣樂金電器股份有限公司直驅變頻直立式洗衣機到府檢修訊息
一、商品名稱：直驅變頻直立式洗衣機
二、型號 / 產品製造期間：
WT-SD126HVG 產製期間：2016年01月~2016年05月
WT-SD126HSG 產製期間：2016年01月~2016年05月
三、銷售地點：台灣
於2016年01月～2016年05月期間所輸入及銷售「直驅變頻直立式洗衣機」兩個機種，因洗衣機運作時使用狀況與環境不同，可能造成產品水平失準，造成桶槽劇烈晃動而拉扯線組或端子與電源線產生不良之狀況，可能造成使用上發生功能故障及損害之疑慮。
為維護消費者使用權益，台灣樂金電器公司於即日起針對上述二型號之直驅變頻直立式洗衣機實施檢修，免費到府檢查水平、相關進排水與排線檢查等，若有排線不良之狀況則免費更換該零件。
售後服務專線：0800-898-899 手機請撥售後服務專線：(02)2162-1196
LG售後服務與維修網站：http://www.lg.com/tw/support
