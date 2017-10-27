We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2017「Life's Good with HOPE 希望‧傳愛」希望起飛 感動票選週週抽〈第四週 得獎名單〉
CORPORATE 10/27/2017
感謝您對 LG 2017「Life's Good with HOPE 希望‧傳愛」希望起飛的支持與鼓勵，感動票選週週抽得獎者已於今日抽出，共 20位幸運的朋友可獲得肯德基咔啦脆雞兌換券乙張。LG 將會於週一寄送兌換券至您的電子信箱。
姓名 電子郵件
林*蓉 nc*****yahoo.com.tw
張*業 fb*****hotmail.com
陳*陽 je*****eohigh.com
楊*婷 ev*****sn.com
邱*欣 aj*****yahoo.com.tw
- 上一步
- 下一步
【公告】WT-SD126HVG/HSG直立式洗衣機到府召修訊息 30/10/2017
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/20171027-lg-2017-lifes-good-with-hope.html isCopied
paste