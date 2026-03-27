- Significant Water Savings: The study shows that dishwashers use substantially less water compared to hand washing. Specifically, dishwashers used only 14 liters of water on average per test, while hand washing required 140 liters of water. This represents a reduction of nearly 90%, which can make dishwashers a water-efficient option. This drastic difference highlights the water-saving potential of investing in a quality dishwasher.

- Reduced Detergent Usage: In terms of detergent consumption, dishwashers again prove to be more efficient. The study indicates that dishwashers used only 20 grams of detergent per test, whereas hand washing used 56 grams. This means that dishwashers use almost 65% less detergent, which can save money and can be less harmful to the environment.

In conclusion, dishwashers can be superior to hand washing in terms of water and detergent efficiency.