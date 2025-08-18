Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
    淨水器知識中心

    淨水器安裝注意事項一次看！新手也能輕鬆搞懂的必看指南！

      

    淨水器安裝看起來簡單，其實藏有不少細節容易被忽略，從安裝方式到前後注意事項，都可能影響水質與設備壽命。尤其臺灣住宅類型多元，無論是廚下型，桌上型，還是全戶型，每種空間都有不同的安裝需求，因此這篇實用指南整理了安裝淨水器時常見的疑問，能協助你一次掌握安裝重點。

    為什麼安裝淨水器很重要？對日常用水的影響？

    你有沒有發現，有時打開水龍頭，會發現水有點味道，或是煮開後出現白色沉澱。這些現象通常和水中混入的雜質有關，像是管線裡的細小沉積物、懸浮微粒等等。雖然自來水在出廠前已經過處理，但經過長長的輸送管路，還是可能會受到環境或管線老化的影響。

     

    這也是為什麼越來越多家庭開始安裝淨水器，因為這不只是為了安心喝水，更是改善整體用水品質的有效方法。只要選對設備，並安裝妥當，就能省去擔心水質不穩定的煩惱，讓飲用、煮飯、泡茶等日常用水更有保障。

    常見淨水器安裝類型與適用情境一次看

    在選購淨水器之前，搞懂不同類型的安裝方式與使用情境相當很重要。每個家庭的格局、水質狀況和用水習慣都不一樣，適合的淨水設備自然也有所不同。以下整理出市面上常見的淨水器安裝類型，幫助你找到符合需求的選擇。

    類型

    廚下型淨水器

    桌上型淨水器

    全戶式淨水設備

    安裝方式

    安裝於廚房流理台下方，需接入冷水管線並固定主機，通常會另外設置一個過濾水龍頭。

    直接放置在檯面上使用，部分型號可快速連接現有水龍頭，也有不需接水的獨立濾水壺款式。

    安裝在自來水進入建築的總管處，過濾所有進入家中的水源。

    適用情境

    適合長時間居住的家庭、廚房空間較充裕，且重視料理與飲水品質的使用者。

    適合租屋族、小家庭或短期使用者。

    適合透天厝、有長期居住需求的家庭。

    注意事項

    安裝前須確認流理台下空間是否足夠，以及是否能支援分流器與電源插座。需要專業師傅施工與定期更換濾芯。

    安裝簡單，但過濾效能、出水量與濾芯壽命通常不如廚下型或全戶型，適合需求較輕度的家庭。

    安裝需請專業水電或廠商評估，施工時間較長、價格也相對較高。

    淨水器自己安裝會不會有問題？專業師傅教你正確安裝步驟！

    想讓淨水器真正發揮效能，安裝流程絕對不能馬虎。雖然不同型號在細節上略有差異，但整體步驟大致相同。以下整理了專業師傅常見的安裝流程，每一個環節都會影響日後的水質與設備壽命，建議在安裝前先了解這些重點，使用起來才會更安心。

    Step1：場地勘查與設備確認

    師傅會先評估安裝位置、水壓、電源是否符合機型安裝需求，檯面材質是否可鑽孔，以及廚下等安裝空間是否足夠。

    Step2：管線配置與固定

    安裝人員會預留濾水龍頭與分水閥接口，接上水管，再裝設止水閥與逆止閥，專業固定所有管線，確保暢通無漏。

    Step3：濾芯裝配與替換

    濾芯安裝需依正確方向插入，確認卡榫固定後方可完成。多數機型採用旋轉式設計，方便日後自行更換，操作簡單，無需專業工具即可完成。

    Step4：系統啟動與測試

    安裝完畢後師傅會進行冷／熱水出水測試，檢查是否有漏水、異音或水壓異常，並確認出水穩定。

    ⚠️注意事項：以上安裝步驟可能會因不同淨水器機型而略有差異，建議依照產品說明書或專業人員指引進行操作。

     

    淨水器安裝的必要性：為什麼需要專業施工？

    雖然有些淨水器型號標榜可 DIY 安裝，但若沒有管線經驗或不了解水壓與排水結構，反而容易因為安裝不當，導致漏水、損壞等狀況，反而會使後續的維修成本更高。特別是像廚下型、全戶型淨水設備，牽涉到進水管線、流量調整等細節，建議還是交由專業師傅處理最穩當。

     

    因此建議選擇有品牌原廠安裝與完整保固的服務，才能避免後續爭議。以 LG 的淨水器安裝為例，除了產品設計講究，提供有完善的原廠安裝服務與保固，對消費者來說是更有保障的選擇。以下為 LG 淨水器安裝的服務內容：

    LG淨水器安裝服務特色

    ●      標準安裝施工：由受訓合格的 LG 配合技師執行，保障品質

    ●      施工當日功能測試：確認出水流量、水壓與設備運作正常

    ●      施工後環境整理：細心清潔安裝現場，不造成額外負擔

    ●      原廠安裝享有完整保固權益，非原廠施工者可能不列入保修範圍

    ●      全台有維修據點，享快速售後服務

    💡LG 除了提供原廠安裝與基本保固外，還有「租賃方案」可選，適合追求「零維護、長期保障」的使用者。租賃不僅包含專人到府安裝，還提供定期清潔與濾芯更換服務，並享有最長5年的延長保固。LG 也會每年主動聯繫安排保養，無需自行記錄，若設備有異常，更能快速派遣工程師到府處理，省時又有保障，特別適合忙碌家庭或講究水質的用戶。

     

    淨水器安從挑選方法到安裝注意事項，稍有不慎就可能影響水質與使用壽命，所以與其花時間研究、不確定能否安裝妥當，不如交給專業處理更省事。LG 淨水器不僅提供到府安裝服務，還有保固與租賃方案可選，連後續保養都幫你顧到好。想一次到位，從設備選擇到安裝維護都放心，就從 LG 淨水器開始了解吧。

