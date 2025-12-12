We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG月租美好計畫
低月付
租期享保固保養雙服務
每月輕鬆繳，定期提供保養關懷服務及保固!
租期結束家電即歸您所有， 減輕一次購買的經濟壓力。
*官方商城之促銷優惠辦法(ex. LINE回饋加碼優惠、登入送贈品等)與月付優惠無法併用, 月付優惠活動辦法詳情請見官網公告為主