月租美好計畫- 蒸氣電子衣櫥
擁有家電的全新方案！
月付$949 元起，即能輕鬆享受智慧潔衣與機器煥新保養。全新機起租，租期即為保固期* 原廠技師定期清潔衣櫥內外與提供香氛片等耗材，維持最佳使用體驗。3月底前下單再享月付9折優惠！
*合約期間內提供免費保固服務；當月繳款未成功，保固與清潔服務將自動停止。
**官方商城之促銷優惠辦法(ex. LINE回饋加碼優惠、登入送贈品等)與月付優惠無法併用, 月付優惠活動辦法詳情請見官網公告為主