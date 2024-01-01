We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27EA83-B
27" WQHD AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
27吋
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
2560 x 1440
-
亮度
350cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
5000000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
色深 (色彩數目)
10bit, 1.07B colors
-
色彩廣度
Adobe RGB 99%
-
像素間距
0.2331 x 0.2331
輸入/輸出
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
顯示埠
Yes
特殊功能
-
USB
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
-
Adobe RGB
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
電源
-
電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)
100~240
-
rmal On (一般)(W)
70
-
省電/睡眠模式 (最大)(W)
Under 0.5
機體
-
正面色彩
髮絲黑
-
傾斜式
Yes
-
旋轉式
面板可旋轉90度
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
643 x 226 x 459
-
包裝盒
747 x 150 x 447
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA)
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
7.30
-
包裝盒
9.30
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
Display port 連接線
Yes
-
USB 連接線
Yes
-
DVI-D 連接線
Yes
-
其他
Screen Splitter (螢幕分割軟體); True Color Finder (色彩校準軟體)
