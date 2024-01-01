We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
E2341T-BN
23" LED液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 LED 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
23吋
-
面板類型
LCD LED
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
5000000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
170/160
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
產品保固
-
保固
3年保固 (到府收送)
使用者評論
