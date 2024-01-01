We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' FHD 顯示器
所有規格
面板規格
-
尺寸
27"
-
面板種類
TN
-
色域 (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
顏色深度（顏色數）
8bits, 16.7M
-
點距(mm HxV)
0.31125x0.31125
-
面板比例
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)
-
對比(Original)
1000:1
-
反應時間 (GTG)
2ms(Faster)
1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
可視角度(水平/垂直)
170/160
-
不眩光面板技術
Anti glare ,3H
機身功能資料
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)
625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)
625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4
-
Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)
793 x 508 x 193
-
璧掛功能(VESA)mm
100 x 100
-
機身重量 (Kg)
6.35
-
機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)
4.6
-
Box 重量 (Kg)
8.95
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162/432/528
-
傾斜度調整
Yes(-5~15)
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes(-20~+20)
-
Height(mm)
Yes(110mm)
-
螢幕旋轉(垂直顯示)
Yes(0~90_Clockwise)
-
顏色
黑色(側邊銀)
輸入訊號&電壓
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0,2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(ver1.2, 1ea)
-
USB Hub
USB3.0 (1up/2down)
Support Quick Charge
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
-
頭戴耳機插座孔
Yes
-
輸入電源(V)
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
消耗電壓(操作)
30W
-
消耗電壓(待機)
Under 0.5W
特色功能
-
Adaptive Sync (須搭配顯示卡)
AMD FreeSync™ (Support LFC)
-
1ms 動態反應清析模式
Yes(120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)
-
BS 黑暗場景穩定器Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS動態同步模式DAS Mode
Yes
-
十字準線Crosshair
Yes
-
電競模式Game Mode(Picture Mode)
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
-
單鍵Joystick 搖桿式調整
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
畫面比例調整(PC&Video)
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
DDC/CI 色彩調整
Yes
-
反應時間控制
Yes
-
Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
HDCP 高頻寬數位內容保護(Digital Port Only)
Yes(1.4)
-
不閃爍模式(Flicker Safe)
Yes
-
隨插即用Plug & Play
Yes
-
螢幕即時調整On Screen Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
產品配件
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
Mouse holder
Yes
-
OSD 軟體(支援語言)
17,English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese