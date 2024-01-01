Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' FHD 顯示器

規格

評論

支援

27'' FHD 顯示器

27GK750F-B

27'' FHD 顯示器

列印

所有規格

面板規格

  • 尺寸

    27"

  • 面板種類

    TN

  • 色域 (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • 顏色深度（顏色數）

    8bits, 16.7M

  • 點距(mm HxV)

    0.31125x0.31125

  • 面板比例

    16:9

  • 解析度

    1920 x 1080

  • 亮度

    400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)

  • 對比(Original)

    1000:1

  • 反應時間 (GTG)

    2ms(Faster)
    1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • 可視角度(水平/垂直)

    170/160

  • 不眩光面板技術

    Anti glare ,3H

機身功能資料

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)

    625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)

    625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4

  • Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)

    793 x 508 x 193

  • 璧掛功能(VESA)mm

    100 x 100

  • 機身重量 (Kg)

    6.35

  • 機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)

    4.6

  • Box 重量 (Kg)

    8.95

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    162/432/528

  • 傾斜度調整

    Yes(-5~15)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes(-20~+20)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes(110mm)

  • 螢幕旋轉(垂直顯示)

    Yes(0~90_Clockwise)

  • 顏色

    黑色(側邊銀)

輸入訊號&電壓

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0,2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(ver1.2, 1ea)

  • USB Hub

    USB3.0 (1up/2down)
    Support Quick Charge

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

  • 頭戴耳機插座孔

    Yes

  • 輸入電源(V)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • 消耗電壓(操作)

    30W

  • 消耗電壓(待機)

    Under 0.5W

特色功能

  • Adaptive Sync (須搭配顯示卡)

    AMD FreeSync™ (Support LFC)

  • 1ms 動態反應清析模式

    Yes(120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)

  • BS 黑暗場景穩定器Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS動態同步模式DAS Mode

    Yes

  • 十字準線Crosshair

    Yes

  • 電競模式Game Mode(Picture Mode)

    Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader

  • 單鍵Joystick 搖桿式調整

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • 畫面比例調整(PC&Video)

    Full Wide, Original, 1:1

  • DDC/CI 色彩調整

    Yes

  • 反應時間控制

    Yes

  • Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • HDCP 高頻寬數位內容保護(Digital Port Only)

    Yes(1.4)

  • 不閃爍模式(Flicker Safe)

    Yes

  • 隨插即用Plug & Play

    Yes

  • 螢幕即時調整On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

產品配件

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

  • Mouse holder

    Yes

  • OSD 軟體(支援語言)

    17,English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese

使用者評論

