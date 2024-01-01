We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NP7550
MusicFlow P7 智慧藍牙揚聲器
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
產品類型
可攜式藍牙音響
電源
-
電源類型
2600mAh 鋰離子電池
-
充電
micro USB input 僅充電用
-
待機時間
約 8小時
-
耗電量
10W
輸入 / 輸出
-
音訊輸入 - 可攜式輸入 Portable In
φ3.5mm 音源線
-
藍牙 Bluetooth
Yes
音訊效能
-
RMS 輸出功率 (W)
20W
配件
-
micro USB cable
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
184 x 55 x 63
-
重量 (公斤)
0.68 含電池
使用者評論
