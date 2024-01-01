Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLW480B

2019 LG OLED、NanoCell 和 UHD TV 適用的 EZ 細長型壁掛式支架

OLED E9 系列、OLED C9 系列、OLED B9 系列、SM9500 系列、SM9000 系列、SM8600 系列（不包括 49"）、SM8100 系列、UM7300 系列（僅 65"/55"）、UM7100 系列（僅 60"）、UM6950 系列（不包括 43"）、UM6910 系列（僅 55"）、UM6900 系列（不包括 50"/43"）適用的 EZ 細長型壁掛式支架
基本規格

  • 尺寸 (W*H*D)

    標準:350 x 345 x 23 mm
    延長:450 x 345 x 23 mm

  • 重量

    3.7 kg

  • 壁掛VESA規格

    標準:300 x 300 / 300 x 200
    延長:400 x 200

  • 最大UL承重

    50 kg

  • 適用機型

    OLED77C3PSA / OLED65C3PSA / OLED55C3PSA / OLED48C3PSA / OLED42C3PSA / OLED65A3PSA / OLED55A3PSA / 75QNED81SRA / 65QNED81SRA / 55QNED81SRA / 65QNED75SRT / 55QNED75SRT / 65NANO77SRA / 55NANO77SRA / 75UR9050PSK / 65UR9050PSK / 55UR9050PSK / OLED65C2PSC / OLED55C2PSC / OLED48C2PSA / OLED42C2PSA / OLED65A2PSA / OLED55A2PSA / 55QNED86SQA / 65QNED81SQA / 55QNED81SQA / 65NANO76SQA / 55NANO76SQA / 65UQ9100PSD / 55UQ9100PSD

