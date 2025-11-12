About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TV 安裝在客廳的牆上。螢幕顯示鯨魚從水中躍出的高品質影像。

怎樣才算優質的電視畫質？

LG 在電視技術和影像品質方面開創了重大進步。來探索 LG OLED、LG QNED、LG NanoCell、4K 和 8K 電視的各種產品系列，盡享卓越的觀賞體驗。

4K 和 8K 是什麼意思？

這是以顯示器像素密度衡量的解像度。4K 為 3840x2160 像素，8K 為 7680x4320 像素。

並排比較山脈影像，搭配網格顯示各種螢幕解像度的像素數量。FHD 的像素數量最少，4K 和 8K 解像度能呈現更多細節。

4K 電視是什麼？ 4K 解像度有多好？

4K 電視的像素為 830 萬，是 Full HD 電視的四倍。因而即使在大螢幕上，也能呈現細節豐富的震撼觀賞體驗。很快，4K 將取代 1080p，成為新標準。UHD（超高清晰度）電視等同於 4K 電視。¹ ² ³ ⁴

一台 4K 電視螢幕上標示解像度為 3840 x 2160 像素。螢幕內另有一個較小的方框，標示為 FHD。這顯示出 FHD 和 4K 在品質和像素密度方面的差異。

有什麼 4K 內容提供？

盡情享受來自 Netflix、Disney+、Amazon Prime、YouTube 等熱門 OTT 平台的各種 4K 內容。從強檔電影、電視影集、紀錄片到現場體育賽事，現有 4K 內容非常廣泛多樣。即使是經典影片也可以透過我們的 AI 超升級技術提升到接近 4K 的畫質。¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

什麼是 4K AI 超升級？

LG OLED evo 搭載 AI 超升級技術，利用 alpha 11 AI 處理器提升的 NPU 效能，提供更清晰、更細膩的畫面。這項先進技術會詳細分析影像，最佳化 OTT 內容的品質，讓您享受更佳的觀賞體驗。¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

8K 電視是什麼？

8K 電視有超過 3,300 萬像素。儘管解像度很高，但市場上的 8K 內容並不多見。

在 4K 和 8K 電視之間，該如何選擇？

在 4K 和 8K 電視之間做選擇時，務必考慮您的個人需求和觀看環境。

 

• 如果您想體驗最高畫質，8K 電視擁有令人驚艷的解像度。然而，8K 內容可能並不像 4K 那樣普遍可得。

 

• 4K 電視提供令人印象深刻的畫質，更重要的是，4K 內容在 OTT 和串流平台上更為普遍，使其成為目前更明智的選擇。有 LG AI 超升級 4K 技術幫助，即使是非 4K 內容也能擁有接近 4K 的品質。² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

探索 4K 電視產品，尋找最合適的款式

輕鬆並排比較功能，以選擇最合適的電視。² ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5QNED85QNED99
LG OLED M5 產品圖片
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品圖片
OLED G5
LG QNED85 產品圖片
QNED85
LG QNED99 產品圖片
QNED99
面板類型LG SIGNATURE OLED（97 吋） LG OLED evo（83/77/65 吋）LG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED 8K MiniLED
尺寸最大可達 97 吋（97/83/77/65 吋）最大可達 97 吋 （97/83/77/65/55/48 吋）最大可達 100 吋（100/86/75/65/55/50 吋）最大可達 86 吋（86/75 吋）
解像度4K4K4K8K
處理器第 2 代 alpha 11 AI 處理器第 2 代 alpha 11 AI 處理器第 2 代 alpha 8 AI 處理器第 4 代 alpha 9 AI 處理器
AI 升級AI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 8K
了解更多了解更多

選購電視的聰明小秘訣

什麼尺寸的電視適合您的空間？ >


什麼樣的電視最符合您的生活方式？>

AI 電視如何提升智能電視功能？>

探索所有電視購買指南 >

¹螢幕影像模擬。

 

²功能可能因型號和螢幕尺寸而異。如需了解詳細規格，請參閱每款產品的頁面。

 

³對這項功能的支援可能因地區和國家而異。

 

⁴升頻內容的畫質將隨著來源解像度而異。

 

⁵個人化服務可能因第三方應用程式的政策而有所不同。

 

⁶LG QNED99 為 8K 電視。