About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
一個人坐在沙發上，手拿遙控器。LG AI TV 安裝在牆上，螢幕上顯示著 LG WebOS。

AI 電視如何增強智能電視功能？

享受專為識別、了解您並滿足您所有喜好而打造的 LG AI TV。探索採用新一代 AI 的超個人化技術，享受專為您量身打造的觀賞體驗。

什麼是智能電視？

智能電視是不需要機頂盒或串流裝置即可連接網際網路的電視，讓您可以在 Netflix、Amazon Prime Video 和 Disney+ 等應用程式中享受隨選內容，還能輕鬆與其他無線裝置連接。

OTT 串流應用程式圖示漂浮在各種電影海報上。

AI 如何提升智能電視體驗？

AI 讓智能電視連接更順暢，體驗更具沉浸感。由 AI 驅動的處理器是電視的大腦，可確保更順暢的效能和流暢的應用程式轉換。透過學習使用者習慣，AI 能增強畫質與音效、推薦個人化內容，並開啟語音控制功能，全面升級您的電視觀賞體驗。¹

第 2 代 alpha 11 AI 處理器位於樣式先進的電路板上。

新一代 AI TV

LG AI TV 有何與眾
不同之處？ 

畫面中展示了 alpha AI 處理器並拓展出多個畫面，分別呈現 LG AI TV 的各種功能，包括 AI Magic Remote、AI 版 webOS、AI 影像升級，以及 AI 音效調校。

專為您打造的
AI 電視

享受根據您的空間智能調整的畫面和音效。您的電視透過 AI 驅動的個人化功能為您量身打造，可以辨識您的偏好、依您的需求作出調整，讓每一刻體驗都更加出色。

歷經數十年研發，alpha AI 處理器實現視覺與音效的全面升級

第 2 代 alpha 11 AI 處理器將視覺效果提升至 4K 品質，呈現驚豔的色彩與亮度，同時透過微調音效，帶來極致沉浸的觀賞體驗。

  • AI 影像升級

  • AI 音效調校

由 webOS 支援的個人化設定，量身打造專屬體驗。

探索如何透過 WebOS 以更聰明、更直觀的方式與電視互動。AI Voice ID 能辨識每一位使用者的聲音，在您開口說話時立即提供個人化的建議。AI 搜尋可協助您輕鬆尋找內容。AI Chatbot 和 AI Concierge 提供即時建議。搭配 AI Magic Remote 使用，讓您的 AI 體驗達至真正的順暢自在。²

探索 LG AI TV 型號，尋找最合適的產品

輕鬆並排比較功能，以選擇最合適的電視。³ ⁴

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5QNED92 QNED85
LG OLED M5 產品圖片
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 產品圖片
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 產品圖片
OLED C5
LG QNED92 產品圖片
QNED92
LG QNED85 產品圖片
QNED85
面板類型LG SIGNATURE OLED（97 吋） LG OLED evo（83/77/65 吋）LG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED evo
處理器第 2 代 alpha 11 AI 處理器第 2 代 alpha 11 AI 處理器第 8 代 alpha 9 AI 處理器第 2 代 alpha 8 AI 處理器第 2 代 alpha 8 AI 處理器
AI 升級AI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 4KAI 超升級 4K
AI 影像升級AI 超升級、OLED 動態色調映射專業版、AI Director ProcessingAI 超升級、OLED 動態色調映射專業版、AI Director ProcessingAI 超升級、OLED 動態色調對應 ProAI 超升級、動態色調映射專業版AI 超升級、動態色調映射專業版
AI 音效調校虛擬 11.1.2ch 聲道、AI Object Remastering、動態音效加強虛擬 11.1.2ch 聲道、AI Object Remastering、動態音效加強虛擬 11.1.2ch 聲道、AI Voice Remastering、動態音效加強虛擬 9.1.2 聲道、AI Clear Sound、動態音效加強 虛擬 9.1.2 聲道、AI Clear Sound（100 吋）、動態音效加強（100 吋）
作業系統 (OS)webOS25、webOS Re:new 計劃webOS25、webOS Re:new 計劃webOS25、webOS Re:new 計劃webOS25、webOS Re:new 計劃webOS25、webOS Re:new 計劃
webOS 功能AI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture/Sound Wizard 和 AI Magic RemoteAI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture/Sound Wizard 和 AI Magic RemoteAI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture/Sound Wizard 和 AI Magic RemoteAI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture/Sound Wizard 和 AI Magic RemoteAI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture/Sound Wizard 和 AI Magic Remote
了解更多了解更多了解更多

選購電視的聰明小秘訣

什麼尺寸的電視適合您的空間？ >

怎樣才算優質的電視畫質？>

什麼樣的電視最符合您的生活方式？ >

探索所有電視購買指南 >

¹可用的內容與應用程式可能會隨國家/地區、產品及區域而異。

  Netflix、Disney+、Amazon Prime 和 Apple TV+ 及其相關服務需要個別訂閱。

  Apple、Apple 標誌和 Apple TV 是 Apple Inc. 在美國和其他國家註冊的商標。

  Amazon、Prime Video 和所有相關標誌是 Amazon.com, Inc. 或其附屬公司的商標。

 

²AI Magic Remote 的設計、適用情況和功能可能因地區與支援的語言改變，即使是相同的型號。

  部分功能可能需要網路連線。

  只有在母語支援 NLP 的國家/地區提供 AI Voice Recognition 功能。

  依電視尺寸、型號和販售地區，您可能需要單獨購買 AI Magic Remote。

  AI Voice ID 可能視區域與網絡連接而定，顯示縮減或有限的內容。

  Voice ID 支援情況視地區和國家而定，並於 2024 年之後推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 和 UHD 電視型號上提供。

  此功能僅適用於支援 Voice ID 帳戶的應用程式。

  AI 搜尋在自 2024 年之後推出的 OLED、QNED、NanoCell 和 UHD 電視型號上提供。

  在美國和韓國，AI 搜尋使用 LLM 模型。

  只有在母語支援 NLP 的國家/地區提供 AI Chatbot 功能。

  可以將 AI Chatbot 連結至客戶服務。

  部分功能可能需要網路連線。

  AI Concierge 支援的選單內容和應用程式可能因國家/地區而異。

  發佈時顯示的 AI Concierge 選單內容可能會有所不同。

  AI Concierge 關鍵字建議會根據不同的應用程式和一天中的不同時間而有所不同。

 

³功能可能因型號和螢幕尺寸而異。如需了解詳細規格，請參閱每款產品的頁面。

 

⁴對部分功能的支援可能因地區和國家而異。