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LG Refrigerator

What features do you need?

Close-up of LG InstaView refrigerator. The see-through panel lights up, followed by the water dispenser. The sleek handle is shown before the door opens.

Feature and Performance

Discover advanced features such as InstaView™, ice and water dispenser, and an efficient smart inverter compressor, all combined to bring innovation, convenience, and efficiency.

Key feature of LG Refrigerators

A woman in a pink shirt taps the glass panel of an LG InstaView fridge. Through the transparent panel, water bottles and groceries inside the fridge are visible.

InstaView™

Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.

Close-up view of the bottom freezer shelf of an LG with fresh herbs, vegetables and preserves in glass containers.

LinearCooling

Keep food fresher for longer

A hand fills a glass with ice cubes from the built-in dispenser of an LG fridge freezer. Ice is coming out of the dispenser located on the front of the refrigerator door.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Refreshing water and ice, with or without plumbing.

"Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and logo images for warranty and smart inverter. "

Smart Inverter Compressor

Efficient & reliable, with a 10 year parts warranty on compressor.*

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

Two knocks on the glass to see inside without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping and helping keep food fresher for longer.

See all InstaView™
Woman knocks twice on the LG InstaView refrigerator. The glass panel lights up to reveal water bottles inside. She then opens the door and takes one out.

*Availavle on select models. Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

The graph shows the temperature change and the view of the food that is still fresh in the refrigerator.

The graph shows the temperature change and the view of the food that is still fresh in the refrigerator.

LinearCooling™

 

Keep food fresher for longer

Helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Built-in instant refreshment

Filtered water and fresh ice are available on demand with LG dispensers

See all Ice & Water Dispensers Learn more about Ice Solution
Close-up of the LG refrigerator’s ice and water dispenser nozzle, showing sterilised interior as clean water flows out.

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

Efficient & Reliable

Smart Inverter Compressor

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

The refrigerator is mounted on the kitchen wall and features a graph showing energy savings with its smart inverter compressor.

The refrigerator is mounted on the kitchen wall and features a graph showing energy savings with its smart inverter compressor.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Utility Benefits

Useful features for your kitchen

Person fills a cup with ice from the LG refrigerator’s dispenser, showing three different types of ice being dispensed.
Ice solution
Person wipes away fingerprints easily while closing the fridge door, thanks to the refrigerator’s easy-to-clean finish.
Easy clean
User adjusting LG refrigerator’s folding shelf to fit tall bottles, highlighting flexible storage for large or bulky items.
Folding shelf​

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

Explore more, choose right

Three LG fridge freezers in sunlight. The left slim fridge has a transparent door with green-lit shelves inside. Next to it are Multi-Door and American Style models.

What type are you looking for?

Learn More
Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Which size is right for you?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

FAQs

What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

 What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

 LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

looking in the fridge

How to clean your fridge

how to keep food fresh

How to keep food fresh

what is inside fridge

Choose the best refrigerator for your kitchen

Pay with Zip

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    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

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An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
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Most popular
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Up to $1,000

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For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

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  • Flexible repayments

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  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

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Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 