Helpful Hints
How to Keep Food Fresh & Eat Healthy
Discover how to keep diet healthy & food fresh with LG refrigeration technology. Explore LG’s InstaView™ and French Door Fridges.
Maintaining a healthy diet and ensuring food freshness are paramount to leading a vibrant life. With the right approach to nutrition and advanced refrigeration technology, you can enjoy the benefits of both. Modern smart fridges, especially those equipped with innovative features, play a crucial role in preserving the nutritional quality of your food and helping them stay fresh.
In this article, we will explore:
- the essentials of a healthy diet
- best practices for food storage
- the innovative features of LG’s Refrigerators, including the InstaView Door-in-Door®, French Door Fridges.
Overview of Nutritional Elements Needed for a Healthy Diet
A healthy diet is composed of several key nutritional elements that support overall well-being:
- Macronutrients: Proteins, carbohydrates, and fats are essential for energy, growth, and repair. Each macronutrient plays a specific role in the body, from building muscles to providing energy. Proper storage of these foods, such as knowing how long beef can stay in the fridge or how long cooked lamb lasts, helps maintain their quality and nutritional value.
- Micronutrients: Vitamins and minerals are crucial for various bodily functions, including immune response, bone health, and energy production. They are required in smaller quantities but are vital for maintaining health. Proper storage practices, such as understanding where raw meat should be stored in a refrigerator, can help preserve these essential nutrients
- Hydration: Water is essential for every cellular function, aiding in digestion, nutrient transport, and temperature regulation. Keeping your fridge stocked with fresh, chilled water is a convenient way to stay hydrated.
- Balanced Diet: A combination of different food groups ensures you receive a wide range of nutrients necessary for optimal health. Incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is key. Understanding how long food lasts in the fridge and the essentials of food hygiene can help keep your meals fresh and safe to eat.
Importance of Keeping Food Fresh with Refrigerators
Refrigerators are indispensable in maintaining the quality and safety of your food:
- Food Safety: Proper storage in a refrigerator keeps your food safe by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria, helping to avoid the temperature danger zone in food safety.
- Nutritional Retention: Fresh produce retains its vitamins and minerals longer when stored correctly, ensuring every bite is as nutritious as it is delicious.
- Cost Efficiency: By keeping food fresh for longer, you can cut down on waste and save money on groceries—more freshness for your food, more savings for you!
- Convenience: Fresh ingredients at your fingertips make meal planning and preparation easier and more enjoyable, turning cooking into a delightful experience.
Innovative Refrigeration Solutions for Every Home
French Door Freezers: Spacious and Stylish
French Door Fridges from LG are the epitome of style and functionality, offering ample space and innovative features to keep your food fresh. With their generous capacity, these smart fridges are perfect for large families or those who love to entertain, ensuring there's always room to store everything from fresh produce to leftover meals.
The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, while the innovative cooling technology inside ensures optimal food preservation. Features like precise temperature control reduces temperature fluctuations, helping maintain freshness for longer.
With French Door Fridges, you can enjoy the convenience of having all your groceries perfectly stored and easily accessible, making your kitchen the heart of your home. Whether you're storing meats, figuring out how long sausages last in the fridge, or keeping leftover pizza fresh, these fridges ensure everything stays at its best.
Key Features of InstaView™ Refrigerators in Keeping Food Fresh
LG’s InstaView™ refrigerators offer a suite of innovative features designed to help keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish:
InstaView™: Simply knock twice on the sleek glass panel to illuminate the interior which allows you to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door, reducing cold air loss and helping maintain a consistent internal temperature.
Advanced Technology:
InstaView™ Door-in-Door® fridge freezers have a range of advanced technology:
- SurroundCooling™: Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back ensuring even cooling throughout the refrigerator, maintaining optimal conditions for all stored items, from fresh produce to leftovers.
- DoorCooling+™: Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.
- UVnano® Water Dispenser: The UV LED light built into the water dispenser automatically reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria¹ from the water nozzle, helping keep it clean.
- LG ThinQ™: Allows remote monitoring and control of your smart fridge via a smartphone with the ThinQ® app², ensuring your food is always at the right temperature, no matter where you are.
- Slim Spaceplus® Ice System: Ice system built into the fridge door, so it’s not taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Enjoy water, crushed ice and cubed ice direct from the door.
¹ Reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa when UV LED is activated 10min/hr over a 24hr period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
² LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Best Practices for Storing Food in the Refrigerator
Proper food storage is essential for maintaining freshness and safety.
Where to Store Certain Foods:
- Raw Meat: Store on the bottom shelf to prevent cross-contamination with other foods.
- Dairy Products: Keep on the middle shelves where the temperature is consistent.
- Leftovers: Place on upper shelves for easy access and visibility.
- Fruits and Vegetables: Use crisper drawers to maintain appropriate humidity levels.
- Condiments: Store in the door shelves for easy access and organisation.
Tips for Storing Specific Foods
Subject to specific instructions provided on the packaging, the following are only an estimate:
- Sausage: Store in the refrigerator for up to two days.
- Cooked Lamb: May last in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.
- Beef: Fresh beef may last in the fridge for up to 3-5 days.
- Leftover Foods: Rice, pizza, and other leftovers should be consumed within 3-4 days to ensure safety and quality.
Essentials of Food Hygiene
- Hand Washing: Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling any food. This helps to eliminate germs that could contaminate your meals.
- Clean Surfaces: Keep your kitchen surfaces, utensils, and cutting boards clean. Use hot, soapy water or antibacterial kitchen spray to wash them before and after food preparation, especially when dealing with raw meat.
- Separate Raw and Cooked Foods: Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate from ready-to-eat foods. Use different cutting boards and plates for raw and cooked items.
- Proper Cooking: Cook food to the correct temperature to kill harmful bacteria. Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to the recommended internal temperature.
- Storage: Store food at the appropriate temperatures. Keep your refrigerator at or below 4°C and your freezer at -18°C or lower. Proper storage helps to slow down the growth of bacteria.
- Use-by Dates: Pay attention to used-by dates on food packaging. Consume perishable items before their expiration date to ensure they are safe to eat. If you are unsure, give the food a smell and a little taste – you’ll know if it’s gone off.
- Thawing Food: Thaw frozen food safely in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Never thaw food on the counter, as this can encourage bacterial growth.
FAQs
How long does food last in the fridge?
Most perishable foods should be consumed within 3-5 days for optimal freshness and safety.
How long can you store leftovers in the fridge?
Leftovers should be eaten within 3-4 days.
How to store leftover rice?
Store leftover rice in an airtight container and consume within 1-2 days.
How to store leftover pizza?
Place leftover pizza in an airtight container or wrap it in foil, and consume within 3-4 days.
A healthy diet and proper food storage go hand in hand in ensuring you live a vibrant, nutritious lifestyle.
Advanced refrigerators like LG’s InstaView™ offer innovative features to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish.
By following best practices for food storage and making the most of the latest refrigeration technology, you can enjoy fresh, healthy meals every day.
Discover more about LG’s range of refrigerators and how they can enhance your lifestyle now!
