For the ultimate option in LG’s vacuum technology, consider the A9X-AUTO, an All-In-One Vacuum Solution. It features an Auto Empty Dust Bin for hassle-free emptying and handy accessory storage for convenient organisation for the included cleaning accessory and tools. With interchangeable dual batteries, enjoy up to 120 minutes of run time2, ensuring your vacuum is always ready.

Equipped with a Smart Inverter Motor™ and Axial Turbo Cyclone, the A9X-AUTO delivers powerful, long-lasting suction. Its 5-Step Filtration System captures fine dust particles, while the 3-Step Filtration System locks away dirt and dust effectively. LG KOMPRESSOR® Technology compresses dust and hair, reducing the need for frequent bin emptying.

Maintenance is a breeze with removable and washable filters. The ThinQ® App allows you to monitor and maintain your vacuum, providing alerts and diagnostic tools for a seamless cleaning experience. An easy to see, informative LCD Screen assists to effortlessly monitor, customise settings, and troubleshoot the A9X vacuum handstick with a helpful screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation. The A9X-AUTO offers a stylish and efficient solution to keep your home spotless, making cleaning effortless with its innovative features.

Whether you opt for the convenience of a robot vacuum or the versatility of a stick vacuum, LG offers innovative solutions to meet your cleaning needs. With cutting-edge technology and smart features, LG Vacuums elevate your cleaning experience, making household chores more efficient and convenient. Choose LG for a cleaner home and a smarter way to clean.