Buying Guides

Which Vacuum Cleaner Should You Buy for Small Apartments: Cordless vs. Robotic

Discover the future of cleaning with LG smart vacuums. Find the best vacuum cleaner for your needs, whether for a small apartment or the versatility of a stick vacuum.

Living room with fluffy dog

Photo by Katja Rooke | Unsplash

 

Selecting the ideal vacuum cleaner for your living space is a decision that can truly enhance your cleaning experience, particularly in compact living spaces like a cosy apartment or a snug studio. When it comes to cleaning small spaces with limited storage space, the choice between a stick vacuum and a robotic vacuum can make a substantial difference to your cleaning routine. Let's explore which option suits your small space needs best!

Cordless Stick vs. Robot Vacuum Comparison

KItten observing a robot vacuum

Photo by YoonJae Baik | Unsplash

 

When it comes to choosing between a cordless stick vacuum and a robot vacuum, several factors come into play. Let's quickly compare them in the following areas:

 

Cordless Stick Vacuums

Robotic Vacuums

Cleaning Efficiency

Unmatched in their ability to reach tight spots and navigate narrow corners with ease, thanks to their exceptional manoeuvrability

Robotic vacuums offer a hands-free cleaning experience, autonomously tackling larger areas with minimal effort required from you.

Design

Cordless stick vacuums are praised for their compactness and lightweight construction, making them incredibly easy to handle and store, a crucial factor in smaller living spaces where storage is at a premium.

Boasts sleek, modern designs equipped with built-in sensors for efficient navigation around furniture and obstacles.

Storage Solutions

Cordless stick vacuums typically require upright storage or disassembly to conserve space

Robotic vacuums come with convenient docking stations that not only recharge the device but also serve as a compact storage solution

Cleaning Speed

Cordless stick vacuums offer manual control over cleaning speed and intensity, allowing you to customise the cleaning process to suit your needs,

Robotic vacuums operate autonomously, following preset cleaning patterns and schedules.

Cleaning Runtime

Cordless stick vacuums offer varying cleaning runtimes depending on the program, model and battery capacity.

Robot vacuums typically have longer cleaning runtimes, as they can recharge automatically when needed.

Maintenance

Stick vacuums typically require regular maintenance, such as filter cleaning and dustbin emptying

Robot vacuums need occasional maintenance on components like brushes and sensors.

Customisation

Stick vacuums offer more customisation options in terms of attachments and accessories for different cleaning tasks

Robot vacuums may have limited customisation options.

Accessibility

Stick vacuums are more accessible for users who prefer manual control and want to target specific areas for cleaning

Robot vacuums are ideal for users who prefer hands-free operation and want to schedule cleaning sessions.

Versatility

Stick vacuums can be used on various floor types and surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, and upholstery

Robot vacuums may have limitations on certain surfaces or obstacles they can navigate

Cost

Stick vacuums generally have a lower upfront cost

Robot vacuums typically have higher upfront cost due to advanced features & technology.

 

Then, is a cordless vacuum necessarily better than a robot vacuum? While both types of vacuums offer unique advantages, having a robot cleaner alongside a stick vacuum can offer significant benefits. With a robot vacuum autonomously handling daily cleaning tasks, you can enjoy the convenience of a consistently clean home without the need for manual intervention.

 

Additionally, having a stick vacuum on hand allows for spot cleaning and tackling hard-to-reach areas, providing you with the best of both worlds in terms of cleaning efficiency and convenience. Ultimately, the choice between a cordless stick vacuum and a robot vacuum comes down to personal preference and the specific requirements of your living space.

LG Smart Vacuums: Pioneering Easy Cleaning and House Automation

Experience the future of cleaning with LG Vacuums, offering innovative solutions for small space cleaning. With time-saving features designed for quick clean-ups, LG vacuum cleaners make household chores a breeze.

 

Some vacuum models feature smart technology integration with LG ThinQ®, enabling seamless smart home automation. By choosing LG vacuum cleaners, you not only save time but also enjoy the benefits of smart home connectivity, making cleaning more convenient and efficient.

 

With ThinQ® technology, you can control your vacuum options directly from your smartphone1. Toggle features like Turbo mode for strong suction or Smart Turbo for automatic detection and cleaning of corners, carpets, and dusty areas. Additionally, you can perform smart diagnosis directly within the ThinQ® app, helping troubleshoot any issues you may meet with your smart appliance.

Discover the Best in LG’s Vacuum Technology: The A9X-AUTO

For the ultimate option in LG’s vacuum technology, consider the A9X-AUTO, an All-In-One Vacuum Solution. It features an Auto Empty Dust Bin for hassle-free emptying and handy accessory storage for convenient organisation for the included cleaning accessory and tools. With interchangeable dual batteries, enjoy up to 120 minutes of run time2, ensuring your vacuum is always ready.

 

Equipped with a Smart Inverter Motor™ and Axial Turbo Cyclone, the A9X-AUTO delivers powerful, long-lasting suction. Its 5-Step Filtration System captures fine dust particles, while the 3-Step Filtration System locks away dirt and dust effectively. LG KOMPRESSOR® Technology compresses dust and hair, reducing the need for frequent bin emptying.

 

Maintenance is a breeze with removable and washable filters. The ThinQ® App allows you to monitor and maintain your vacuum, providing alerts and diagnostic tools for a seamless cleaning experience. An easy to see, informative LCD Screen assists to effortlessly monitor, customise settings, and troubleshoot the A9X vacuum handstick with a helpful screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation. The A9X-AUTO offers a stylish and efficient solution to keep your home spotless, making cleaning effortless with its innovative features.

 

Whether you opt for the convenience of a robot vacuum or the versatility of a stick vacuum, LG offers innovative solutions to meet your cleaning needs. With cutting-edge technology and smart features, LG Vacuums elevate your cleaning experience, making household chores more efficient and convenient. Choose LG for a cleaner home and a smarter way to clean.

1 LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

2 Up to 120min vacuum only run time when using 2 batteries, vacuum set to starting ‘low’ mode without nozzles. Up to 40min vacuum only run time when using 2 batteries, vacuum set to starting ‘low’ mode using a Dual Floor Max nozzle. Actual run time may vary when using attachments and depending on the operating environment and settings. 

