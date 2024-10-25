We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Budget-Friendly Monitors: Find the Best Low-Cost LG PC Monitor for Your Needs
Looking for a budget-friendly monitor that doesn’t compromise on quality? Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or simply need a reliable screen for everyday tasks, we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll explore the best affordable PC monitors available from LG, what features to consider, and how to choose the right one to suit your needs.
This article will consider:
- Top budget-friendly monitors available.
- Features to look for in a low-cost monitor.
- Tips for choosing the best budget monitor for your needs.
Best Budget-Friendly LG Monitors: Our Top Picks
When choosing a low-cost PC monitor, it’s important to find one that has the right features for your needs. Whether you’re using it for office work, entertainment, or gaming, the monitor you select should reflect your personal preferences and the features that matter most to you.
Take a look at our top picks for the best budget monitors that LG offers.
Best Overall Low-Cost PC Monitor: LG 27MR400-B
The LG 27-inch Full HD IPS Display Monitor is designed to create an immersive and efficient work environment. With its adjustable tilt and slim 3-sided bezel, it integrates smoothly into any workspace. The monitor also includes Reader Mode and Flicker Safe Technology, helping to reduce blue light and promote eye comfort, especially during long hours of use.
Ideal for budget-conscious gamers, the monitor offers smooth visuals with AMD FreeSync™ technology and motion blur reduction, enhancing the gaming experience with fast response times and excellent colour clarity. This versatile monitor combines affordability with great performance for work and play.
Best Budget Gaming Monitor: LG27GS60F-B
The LG 27-inch UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor is designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The 180Hz refresh rate delivers fluid gameplay and crisp frames, while NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible AMD FreeSync™ technology with HDR10 colour creates high-resolution images that are clear, smooth, and have minimal screen tearing.
These LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors eliminate image lag and provide fast response times thanks to the IPS 1ms response time, which greatly enhances competitive gaming experiences and reaction time in high-stakes games.
With an adjustable base and borderless design, the UltraGear™ gaming monitors offer comfortable gaming sessions. They also come with a black stabiliser to improve visibility in darker scenes, providing a competitive advantage for gamers.
Best Budget TV Monitor for Office Use: LG 24ML600M-B
Combining functionality and style, the LG 24-inch Full HD IPS Monitor is a versatile addition to any workspace or home setup. With its crisp Full HD resolution and IPS technology, you get vibrant colours and consistent picture quality from any angle. The slim bezel design provides a modern aesthetic, making it ideal for those who want a sleek and unobtrusive monitor.
Featuring Flicker Safe Technology and Reader Mode, this monitor minimises eye strain during extended use. Its AMD FreeSync™ support and a 75Hz refresh rate deliver smooth visuals with minimal screen tearing, perfect for both work tasks and casual gaming. The LG 24ML600M-B can be easily wall-mounted, offering flexible installation options to fit any space, whether it’s for productivity or entertainment.
How to Choose the Best Low-Cost PC Monitor
When choosing a monitor on a budget, you can still find a great option with the features that matter most to you.
Based on your personal preferences and how you plan to use it, you can evaluate a monitor and choose the one best suited to your needs. Consider these features when buying a monitor:
Resolution: Display Quality
Resolution refers to the number of pixels in an image. The higher the resolution, the clearer and sharper the display on your monitor. Higher resolutions provide better detail, particularly for larger screens. The ideal resolution will depend on how you plan to use the monitor. Here are our recommended resolutions for different types of use:
Recommended Resolution for Different Uses:
For everyday use, office work and general gaming:
- 1080p Full HD is an ideal choice for office work and general gaming. Offering sharper images and accurate colours, it provides twice the image quality of standard HD displays.
- 1440p (Quad HD) is preferred for immersive gaming and professional tasks like graphic design, as it delivers a sharper image compared to FHD monitors.
- 4K (Ultra HD) is best suited for video editing or professional gaming, offering a resolution significantly higher than Full HD, with clearer images and more vibrant colours.
Best Budget Resolution: LG 27ML600M-B
The LG 27-inch Full HD IPS Display is a great choice for those seeking a balance between quality and affordability. Ideal for both office use and casual gaming, this monitor delivers sharp, vibrant visuals with its IPS technology. Featuring Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology, it has low blue light emissions and minimises eye strain, making it comfortable for extended use.
Refresh Rate: Best for Gaming
The refresh rate of a screen refers to the time it takes to refresh and create a new image. The faster it does this, the smoother the image you get, with reduced input lag. A higher refresh rate can make a significant difference for gaming.
Refresh Rates Suitable for General Use and Gaming
- A 60Hz refresh rate is perfect for everyday tasks, offering a smooth and clear image for watching movies and general activities.
- For a more immersive gaming experience, refresh rates of 120Hz and above are recommended, as they help reduce image blurring and provide smoother visuals.
- Refresh rates of 144Hz and 165Hz are ideal for competitive gaming, delivering fluid motion and minimising lag for a more responsive gameplay experience.
Best Refresh Rate Monitor: LG 27GQ50F
The LG UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, perfect for enhancing your gaming experience with fluid and fast-paced action. With 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, this monitor ensures smooth gameplay and sharp visuals, giving you a competitive edge in intense gaming sessions.
Best Panel Type: 27ML600M-B
The LG 27-inch Full HD IPS Display delivers outstanding colour accuracy and clarity, thanks to its IPS panel technology. It enhances response times and offers superior colour reproduction, making it an excellent choice for both work and entertainment.
Connectivity: Essential Ports and Future-Proofing
- Ports and Connectivity - When using multiple devices such as monitors, speakers, and wireless accessories, it’s crucial to have easy connectivity for an optimal audio-visual experience. Look for monitors with multiple ports like HDMI and USB, as well as Bluetooth capabilities, to ensure seamless integration with your setup.
- Monitors made for the future - Technology keeps evolving. To future-proof your device, ensure that your monitor is compatible with the latest technology and can be upgraded easily to support future versions and software updates.
BudgetMonitors with Best Connectivity: LG 24ML600M-B
The LG 24-inch Full HD IPS Monitor provides excellent connectivity options, making it perfect for both work and entertainment. With multiple ports, including HDMI, it allows for easy device connections and seamless content sharing, ensuring versatile and convenient use.
Top Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Budget Monitor
- Adjust the pre-set display settings to your liking for the best viewing experience.
- Keep your monitor clean by wiping it down with a microfibre cloth.
- Use accessories like anti-glare glasses or screen protectors to stay comfortable during long use.
- Ensure your monitor is set up at a comfortable height and distance to avoid strain.
Budget Monitor FAQs
What is the best budget monitor for gaming?
The LG UltraGear™ 27-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an affordable monitor that doesn’t compromise on performance. With a refresh rate of 180Hz and a 1ms fast response time, this monitor delivers fluid gaming motion, making it ideal for professional gamers.
Are cheap monitors worth it?
Budget-friendly monitors can often be an excellent choice, depending on your specific needs and available budget. If you don't require the premium display quality, advanced features, or extremely high refresh rates found in top-tier monitors, a more cost-effective option can provide a great balance between performance and value.