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Top Load Washing Machine Myths and Truths: What You Need to Know
Top load washing machines have long been a popular choice in many households, yet they’re often surrounded by outdated assumptions. From concerns about energy efficiency to questions about fabric care and performance, these myths can make choosing the right washer unnecessarily confusing.
In reality, today’s top load washing machines are designed to deliver powerful cleaning, gentle fabric care, and everyday convenience—while keeping efficiency and reliability in mind. Let’s separate fact from fiction and explore what modern top load washers really offer, so you can decide whether they’re the right fit for your laundry needs.
Myth #1
Top load washing machines are suitable for large or bulky loads.
Myth #2
Large capacity top load washers cost more to run.
Truth: Not necessarily. Modern top load washers use optimised technologies to adjust water and energy based on load size, which can contribute to reduced overall consumption over time.
Many top load washers now feature optimised wash algorithms, precise water level sensing, and efficient motor technology that adjust performance based on load size. By washing more items at once and avoiding multiple smaller cycles, large capacity top load washers can actually help reduce overall energy and water use over time—making them both practical and economical for everyday laundry routines. Features like LG TurboWash™ can further enhance convenience with faster wash performance for busy everyday laundry needs.
It's always best to refer to the energy and water ratings of individual machines and ensure a like for like comparison of factors like capacity, load size and cycle when evaluating different machines.
TurboClean3D™ - A powerful yet gentle clean. 30 mins for 3kg loads.*
LG TurboClean3D™ technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through your laundry in less time.*
*Tested by Intertek with 3 kg IEC load. The operating time result for Normal Cotton cycle with TurboWash option is 29 minutes. The washing time and results may vary depending on the type and weight of clothing and the environment.
Myth #3
Top-loader washing machines damage clothes.
Truth: No. While some older models may have had a reputation for aggressive agitation, today’s top load washers incorporate smarter technology to protect your clothes.
With features like LG 6 Motion® Washing Machine technology, the washer uses a combination of six motions, inspired by hand-washing techniques, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and the machine selects an appropriate combination of washing motions to help deliver an effective clean while treating fabrics with care. This makes it suitable for a range of everyday garments, including sportswear, baby clothes and daily wear. By using varied wash motions tailored to the selected cycle, LG 6 Motion® technology is designed to help reduce unnecessary friction. Performance may vary depending on the garment type, fabric composition, load size and wash cycle selected and fabric care guide in the manual.
AI Wash powered by AI DD™. AI to the core, Easy Laundry
Experience excellent fabric care with our AI technology, tailored to your fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*AI sensing is activated in only AI Wash cycle when the load is under 3kg. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
Myth #4
Top load washers compromise on cleaning performance.
Truth: No. Many modern top load washers are designed to deliver strong and effective cleaning performance.
Advanced features such as LG 6 Motion® and TurboClean3D™ technologies use multiple wash motions, targeted water flow and enhanced rinsing to help deliver an effective clean. In addition, LG Steam technology can help reduce exposure to certain common household allergens**.
*Tested by Intertek using a 4kg test load, the Allergy Care Cycle reduces exposure to common household allergens including house dust mite, cat, dog and pollen alergen, live mites (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus), bacteria and fungi (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis, and Escherichia coli and Aspergillus niger).
Performance may vary depending on load size, fabric type, soil level and usage conditions.
6 Motion® - An optimal way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different motions ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Myth #5
It is difficult to reach the bottom of a top-loading washing machine.
Truth: It can be difficult with traditional models, but ergonomic design innovations help address this issue.
Features like the LG EasyUnload Washer are designed with convenience and accessibility in mind, helping to make loading and unloading laundry more convenient by reducing the need to reach deep into the tub compared with conventional top load washer designs. This design feature may assist with everyday laundry tasks and is intended to provide a more user-friendly laundry experience.
*Individual experiences may vary depending on factors such as user height, mobility, installation conditions and usage circumstances.
EasyUnload™ - Easy ergonomic reach
An angled washer front offers a more comfortable, ergonomic reach without compromising capacity
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Myth #6
Top load washing machines are noisy.
Truth: Not necessarily. Noise is a common concern, but modern top load washers are designed for quieter operation.
By using advanced motors such as the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor Washing Machine, vibration and operational noise are significantly reduced. With fewer moving parts and improved balance control, these washers can run smoothly even during high-speed spin cycles, helping maintain a calm and comfortable home environment.
*Noise levels could be affected by factors outside LG's control, including installation conditions, flooring type, load distribution, cycle selection and usage environment.
Myth #7
Top load washers get mould.
Truth: No. Modern top load washers include features designed to assist with routine drum maintenance and support a cleaner washing environment. Proper airflow and maintenance features are designed to help keep the drum clean and fresh.
Functions such as LG Tub Clean cycles are designed to help clean the interior drum by reducing the buildup of detergent residue. Combined with simple care habits, such as leaving the lid open after use to promote airflow, these features can help minimise moisture buildup and reduce the likelihood of unpleasant odours developing over time.
*Results may vary depending on usage patterns, detergent use, environmental conditions and adherence to the care and maintenance instructions provided in the user manual.
Simple tub cleaning solutions
Easy maintenance cycle that cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Myth #8
Top load washers are reliable.
Truth: In many cases, yes. Top load washers can be a reliable choice, as their straightforward design and durable components support long-term performance.
With technologies like the LG Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which uses fewer mechanical parts, top loaders can experience less wear and tear over time. This simplicity supports consistent operation, making a reliable top load washer a smart option for households prioritizing durability and peace of mind.
Discover a Better Way to Do Laundry with a Top Load Washer
Choosing a top load washing machine means combining everyday convenience with modern innovation. From large capacity options to intelligent fabric care and efficient performance, today’s top load washers are built to support a wide range of lifestyles.
Explore popular LG top load washer models designed to meet your laundry needs and discover efficient, reliable solutions that make caring for your clothes simpler and more comfortable.
FAQ
Q.
Are LG top-load washers energy-efficient?
A.
Yes. Many LG top-load washers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, using advanced motor technology and optimised wash cycles to help manage water and power consumption effectively.
Q.
Can a top load washing machine wash comforters?
A.
Yes. Large capacity top load washing machines are well-suited for washing comforters, blankets, and other bulky items, offering enough space for effective cleaning.
Q.
What is AI DD on LG top load washers?
A.
AI DD technology helps the washer detect fabric types, automatically adjusting washing motions to improve fabric care while maintaining cleaning performance.
Q.
How big is LG’s largest top load washer?
A.
LG offers large capacity top load washers, up to 14kg and 19kg, designed to handle family-sized laundry loads, making them suitable for bulky or frequent washing needs.
Q.
Do top load washers need to be cleaned?
A.
Yes. Regular cleaning using built-in tub clean cycles helps maintain hygiene, prevents residue buildup, and keeps the washer performing at its best.