Top Load Washing Machine Myths and Truths: What You Need to Know

Truth: Not necessarily. Modern top load washers use optimised technologies to adjust water and energy based on load size, which can contribute to reduced overall consumption over time.

Many top load washers now feature optimised wash algorithms, precise water level sensing, and efficient motor technology that adjust performance based on load size. By washing more items at once and avoiding multiple smaller cycles, large capacity top load washers can actually help reduce overall energy and water use over time—making them both practical and economical for everyday laundry routines. Features like LG TurboWash™ can further enhance convenience with faster wash performance for busy everyday laundry needs.

It's always best to refer to the energy and water ratings of individual machines and ensure a like for like comparison of factors like capacity, load size and cycle when evaluating different machines.