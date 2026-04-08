How to Stop Your Cordless Vacuum From Smelling Bad

When a vacuum cleaner filter becomes clogged, suction performance may be reduced and unpleasant odours can develop over time. Cleaning the filter can sometimes be challenging, so a washable filter can make maintenance easier and more convenient. By allowing the filter to be cleaned regularly, a washable filter can help reduce blockages, minimise odour build-up, and support ongoing vacuum performance.

After washing, ensure the filter is completely dry before reinserting it, as moisture left in the filter can cause odours