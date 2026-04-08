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    Helpful Hints

    WashTower Myths and Truths: Facts About Modern Laundry Solutions

       

    Black finish LG WashTower in a large laundry space with light wood cabinets, gray tile backsplash, bench, and wall hooks.

    Black finish LG WashTower in a large laundry space with light wood cabinets, gray tile backsplash, bench, and wall hooks.

    The rise of integrated laundry appliances has also brought plenty of assumptions about how they work. Some people think an LG WashTower is simply a stacked washer and dryer, while others question its capacity, energy use, maintenance requirements, or overall convenience.

     

    In reality, many of these common beliefs are based on outdated ideas or confusion with other types of laundry appliances. In this guide, we’ll break down some of the most common WashTower myths and truths to help you better understand what a modern space-saving washer and dryer solution can actually offer.

     

    Note that the below article is general in nature and product features vary by model. Refer to individual product pages for features and inclusions.

     

     

    The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image

    Myth #1

    The WashTower is just a washer and dryer stacked on top of each other.

    Truth: It's more than that. An LG WashTower is a fully integrated single unit washer dryer solution, with the dryer positioned on top and the washer below.

     

    Traditional stacked washer and dryer setups often leave unused gaps between appliances and require a separate stacking kit. In contrast, the WashTower is designed as a seamless vertical structure that minimises wasted space while enhancing usability.

     

    This optimised design improves both the overall height and convenience, making laundry more intuitive.

    The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image

    Myth #2

    A WashTower is suitable for a large family.

    Truth: Yes. Many LG WashTower models offer large drum capacities for both washing and drying, making them suitable for family-sized laundry needs.

     

    With a large capacity washer and dryer, you can handle bulky items like bedding, comforters, and blankets with fewer loads. This helps reduce the time and effort required for everyday laundry tasks.

     

    A WashTower provides the performance needed for large households while maintaining a compact footprint.

    Myth #3

    A WashTower can be installed even in narrow laundry spaces.

    Truth: Absolutely. Compared to side-by-side layouts, a space-saving washer and dryer like the WashTower takes up significantly less floor space.

     

    Its vertical design makes it a great option for apartments, closets, and compact homes where width is limited.

     

    While it can improve space efficiency, it is still important to measure your installation area and access to ensure a proper fit.

    The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image

    Myth #4

    A WashTower uses too much electricity.

    Truth: Not necessarily. A modern LG WashTower is designed with energy efficiency in mind.

     

    LG WashTower models feature Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology, which uses lower temperatures to dry clothes while maintaining outstanding drying performance. By circulating refrigerant efficiently, this system helps minimise energy consumption without compromising drying results.

    Myth #5

    A WashTower uses a lot of water.

    Truth: Not always. WashTower models typically use a high efficiency front load washer design that optimises water usage.

     

    With LG AI DD technology, the system can detect load weight and fabric type, automatically adjusting wash motions and water levels. This intelligent control helps reduce water consumption while maintaining effective cleaning performance.

    Myth #6

    A WashTower cannot dry clothes as evenly as a standalone dryer.

    Truth: Unlike all-in-one combination machines that use a single drum, a WashTower features separate drums for washing and drying.

     

    This allows drying performance that is comparable to a standalone dryer. With Sensor Dry technology, moisture levels are continuously monitored and drying time is adjusted automatically, helping prevent damp spots and over-drying.

    Myth #7

    A WashTower does save time on laundry.

    Truth: It's true—and here's why. An LG WashTower includes features designed to streamline your laundry routine. For example, Prepare to Dry allows the dryer to preheat before the wash cycle finishes, reducing waiting time between cycles.

     

    Additionally, TurboWash 360 helps shorten washing time with powerful water jets, making the overall process faster and more efficient.

    The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image

    Myth #8

    If one part of the WashTower stops working, the whole unit becomes unusable.

    Truth: Not necessarily. Although it appears as a single unit, a WashTower consists of two independent appliances—a washer and a dryer. Each unit operates separately, meaning one can still function even if the other requires service. This independent structure ensures flexibility and convenience in real-life usage.

    Myth #9

    A WashTower is harder to maintain than separate laundry appliances.

    Truth: In many cases, no. WashTower models with an Inverter Direct Drive Motor are designed with fewer mechanical components, which can help reduce wear over time.

     

    Additionally, LG ThinQ connectivity offers smart diagnostics and maintenance alerts, making it easier to manage appliance care. This combination helps support long-term reliability and user convenience.

    Myth #10

    The WashTower control panel is hard to reach.

    Truth: Not at all. One of the key design advantages of the LG WashTower is its center control panel, positioned between the washer and dryer.

     

    Unlike traditional stacked units where controls may be too high or too low, this layout ensures a comfortable and ergonomic experience. Users can easily access both washer and dryer controls without bending or stretching.

    Discover a Better Way to Do Laundry with a WashTower

    The LG WashTower combines washing and drying into one intelligent, space-efficient solution. With its integrated design, large capacity, energy-saving features, and smart technologies, it offers a practical upgrade for modern living spaces. Explore popular LG WashTower models and find the right solution for your home.

    Explore All LG WashTower

    FAQ

    Q.

    What is the difference between a stackable washer and dryer and an LG WashTower?

    A.

    A stackable laundry set requires purchasing a washer and dryer separately and connecting them using a stacking kit. An <b>LG WashTower</b>, on the other hand, is a fully integrated system with a built-in center control panel, designed as a single appliance for convenience and optimized usability.

    Q.

    Can you wash and dry at the same time with LG WashTower?

    A.

    Yes. The washer and dryer operate as <b>independent units within the same structure</b>, allowing you to wash and dry clothes simultaneously. This helps improve efficiency and reduces total laundry time.

    Q.

    What WashTower sizes are available?

    A.

    LG offers a smaller footprint 12kg washing / 10kg drying machine, all the way through to a large capacity 19kg washing / 10kg drying WashTower. You can refer to the dimensions on individual product pages <br> <br>* Available model series may vary by country.

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