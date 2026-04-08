WashTower Myths and Truths: Facts About Modern Laundry Solutions

The rise of integrated laundry appliances has also brought plenty of assumptions about how they work. Some people think an LG WashTower is simply a stacked washer and dryer, while others question its capacity, energy use, maintenance requirements, or overall convenience.

In reality, many of these common beliefs are based on outdated ideas or confusion with other types of laundry appliances. In this guide, we’ll break down some of the most common WashTower myths and truths to help you better understand what a modern space-saving washer and dryer solution can actually offer.

Note that the below article is general in nature and product features vary by model. Refer to individual product pages for features and inclusions.

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