We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
What is an All-in-One Tower Vacuum Cleaner? Stick vs Robot Vacuums Explained
An All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner redefines home cleaning by merging multiple functions - vacuuming, mopping, and self-emptying - into one device. LG’s premium models, offer hands-free convenient cleaning, and advanced hygiene in a single solution. Whether you want detailed manual cleaning or more automated everyday cleaning, these all-in-one models adapt to your unique lifestyle, so you can enjoy cleaner floors and more free time every day. Learn more about how these versatile appliances can transform your routine and explore our range of LG All-in-One Vacuum Cleaners to find your perfect fit.
Note that the below article is general in nature and product features and accessories vary by model. Refer to individual product pages for features and inclusions.
The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image
What is an All-in-One Stick Vacuum Cleaner?
An All-in-One Tower Stick Vacuum Cleaner combines high suction power, mopping capability, and automatic dustbin emptying into a sleek, cordless design. Selected models within LG’s CordZero All-in-One Tower range offer a 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum experience with its vacuuming and detachable mop head, while the Auto Empty Stick Vacuum feature hygienically empties the dustbin into a sealed bag after each use.
The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image
Stick Vacuum with Mop
|These models let you vacuum and mop hard floors in a single pass, helping to cut down cleaning time.
LG All-in-One Tower
|The tower system stores the vacuum, charges the battery, and handles dust bin emptying, keeping your cleaning area organised and your hands clean.
Stick Vacuum Storage
|The integrated tower provides a dedicated home for your vacuum and accessories, keeping everything within easy reach.
With powerful suction power, multi-surface brush heads, and a lightweight body, LG’s All-in-One Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for cleaning hardwood, carpets, and even tackling pet hair. Explore our range of LG stick vacuums to discover how intelligent design supports everyday cleaning.
What is an All-in-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner?
An All-in-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart, autonomous device that vacuums, mops, and empties itself—delivering hands-free cleaning for busy households. LG’s CordZero All-in-One Robot Vacuum supports both vacuuming and mopping, with an all-in-one docking station that helps simplify cleaning and maintenance.
The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image
Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop
These models use a built-in water tank and mop pad to mop while vacuuming, helping keep floors clean.
Auto Empty Robot Vacuum
|After each cleaning session, dust and debris are transferred into a sealed bag inside the docking station, minimising maintenance.
Equipped with intelligent LiDAR navigation, these robots are designed to map your home and avoid obstacles, ensuring every possible corner is covered. The LG robot vacuum supports thorough cleaning on hard floors and low-pile carpets, while real-time app control via ThinQ®* lets you manage cleaning remotely. Discover how LG’s All-in-One Robot Vacuum can simplify your daily routine and keep your home clean.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Stick vs Robot: Which Vacuum Fits Your Lifestyle?
Choosing between an All-in-One Stick Vacuum and an All-in-One Robot Vacuum depends on your cleaning habits, floor types, and desire for automation. Both offer distinct advantages, and understanding these differences can help you find a suitable option for your home.
Designed for Detailed Home Care
Stick vacuums are designed to deliver concentrated suction power, making them ideal for cleaning carpets, upholstery, and pet hair. Robot vacuums, while offering lower peak suction, are designed to excel at routine cleaning, keeping dust at bay every day.
• Stick Vacuum Suction Power: Designed to tackle stubborn debris and heavy dirt with ease.
• Robot Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: Designed to maintain a consistently clean floor with scheduled, automated runs.
• Vacuum for House with Pets: Stick vacuums are designed to offer quick, targeted cleaning for pet hair, while robots can help manage daily shedding effortlessly.
For families with pets, or deep-pile carpets, a stick vacuum may provide the extra cleaning muscle needed. Discover how filtration captures fine dust, supporting cleaner indoor air.
The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability and accessories may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image
Smart Convenience for Cleaning
Automatic Robot Vacuums make cleaning easier to schedule and manage. LG’s All-in-One Robot Vacuum empties itself, washes its mop pads, and resumes cleaning—all without interrupting your day. The LG All-in-One Tower for stick models also features Auto Empty Stick Vacuum convenience, compressing and sealing dust with minimal touch.
• Auto Empty Robot Vacuum: Less frequent emptying and more time saved.
• App Control: Schedule, monitor, or customize cleaning remotely via ThinQ®*.
Busy households or those seeking a hands-free approach will appreciate the smart, connected features that help maintain cleaner floors with minimal effort.
The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Flexible Cleaning for Different Home Layouts
Stick vacuums are designed to offer strong versatility for multi-level homes, stairs, and tight spaces. The lightweight body and cordless design make them perfect as a Vacuum Cleaner for Hardwood Floors, area rugs, and even car interiors. For stairs, a Cordless model is intended to give precise control and portability.
• Robot vacuums are designed to excel in open-plan spaces, efficiently mapping and cleaning large, flat areas.
• Stick vacuums are designed to shine in homes with complex layouts, multiple floors, or lots of furniture.
Choose based on your floor plan and cleaning needs, or combine both for broader home coverage.
The image above is for illustrative purposes only. Product availability may vary by country and region. Actual product may differ from the image
Cleaning Habits and Lifestyle Needs
All-in-One Stick Vacuums let you to clean on your schedule, great for detailed cleans or spot treatments. All-in-One Robot Vacuums are great for delivering consistent, daily cleaning—suitable for those who want to set routines and let technology handle the rest.
• All-in-One Stick Vacuum: Designed for hands-on, flexible cleaning and quick response to messes.
• All-in-One Robot Vacuum: Designed for automated, scheduled cleaning with minimal oversight.
Many homes benefit from using both: stick for focused power and robots for everyday upkeep.
Choose the Best LG Vacuum Cleaners for Your Household
LG offers a line-up of All-in-One Vacuum Cleaners to suit different cleaning needs. Explore our top recommendations:
LG CordZero All-in-One Tower
Premium 2-in-1 cordless stick vacuum with mopping, auto-empty tower, and powerful suction.
LG CordZero All-in-One Robot Vacuum
Advanced 3-in-1 robot with vacuuming, mopping, self-washing, and auto-emptying. Ideal for hands-free, daily cleaning and smart home integration.
Not sure which model is right for your space? Learn more about selecting the best vacuum for your lifestyle in our helpful hints or explore our full range of LG vacuum cleaners for every room and routine.
Pro-Tips for Using Your All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner
Help maximise your All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner's performance by following these expert tips:
1. Use the right attachment: Match brush heads for hard floors, carpets, or mopping to floor type for best results.
2. Schedule regular cleanings: Set up daily or weekly routines on your LG robot vacuum for consistently fresh floors.
3. Monitor filter status: Clean or replace filters as recommended to maintain air quality and suction power.
4. Empty and refill water tanks: For mopping functions, use clean water and empty tanks after each session to prevent odors.
For more in-depth advice, explore our range of cleaning guides and discover how LG innovations help bring effortless hygiene to your home.
Care Tips for Longer Vacuum Life
Regular maintenance can ensure your All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner stays reliable and effective for years. Here’s what to do:
• Clean rollers and brush heads: Remove tangled hair and debris after each use.
• Replace dust bags and mop pads: Follow manufacturer guidelines for replacing consumables to keep cleaning performance consistent.
• Wipe sensors and charging contacts: Use a dry cloth to keep robot vacuum sensors clear and towers functioning smoothly.
• Store in a cool, dry place: Use the LG All-in-One Tower or docking station to keep your vacuum charged and ready.
Regular care and proper maintenance can help keep your vacuum cleaner working effectively for everyday cleaning over time. Discover more about caring for your LG appliances to support longer-lasting performance.
FAQs
Q.
Do robot vacuums have less suction than cordless vacuums?
A.
Robot vacuums typically have lower suction power compared to premium cordless stick vacuums. While LG robot vacuums are designed to offer efficient everyday cleaning, stick vacuumsare designed to deliver more concentrated suction, great for deep cleaning carpets or pet hair.
Q.
Which one is better for hardwood floors? Robot vacuum or cordless vacuum?
A.
Both robot and cordless stick vacuums clean hardwood floors effectively. Robot vacuums are designed to excel at daily maintenance, while stick vacuums are designed to offer targeted cleaning power for spills or corners. Your choice depends on convenience and cleaning frequency.
Q.
Can robot vacuums clean carpets?
A.
Robot vacuums can clean low- to medium-pile carpets efficiently. Models like the LG CordZero robot vacuum automatically adjust suction and brush roll height for best carpet performance, though deep-pile carpets may benefit from a stick vacuum’s power.
Q.
Are stick vacuums any good?
A.
Stick vacuums offer powerful suction in a lightweight, easy-to-maneuver form. LG’s All-in-One CordZero models combine detailed cleaning, mopping, and auto-empty towers, making them a practical choice for busy homes and diverse floor types.
Q.
What are the benefits of all-in-one vacuum?
A.
All-in-One Vacuum Cleaners combine vacuuming, mopping, and auto-emptying in a single unit. This versatile approach saves time, simplifies cleaning routines, and helps deliver hygienic results for a healthier, more comfortable home.
Q.
What is an all-in-one vacuum cleaner?
A.
An All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner is a multifunctional appliance that combines vacuuming, mopping, and self-maintenance features like auto-emptying. This innovative design helps tp streamline home care, offering comprehensive cleaning for different floor types and lifestyles.