Most LG washing machines come with a range of smart laundry features designed to help protect and maintain the quality of your fabrics. These innovative technologies ensure your clothes are not only cleaned effectively but are also treated with the proper care to help them stand the test of time. Some of these smart washing machine features include:

1. AI DD® technology for detecting fabric softness.

AI DD® (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) technology elevates fabric care via the Direct Drive Motor™, by detecting the weight and softness of fabrics within a load. It uses AI machine learning to automatically select the optimal wash motions for the fabrics, ensuring that each garment receives thorough cleaning and clothing care1.

2. Turbo Clean 360® for quick and thorough cleaning

Turbo Clean 360® technology provides fast and efficient cleaning, with water jets spraying water from four different directions during the wash cycle, allowing a 5kg load of lightly soiled clothes to be cleaned in just 39 minutes2. This feature is perfect for busy households and those with on-the-go lifestyles, offering speedy washes for small loads without compromising on cleanliness or garment care.

3. Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ for sanitising and allergen removal

The Allergy Care Cycle with Steam+™ in LG washing machines offers allergen exposure reduction. By using steam, this cycle opens up fibres and assists in reducing exposure to common household allergens such as house dust mite, pollen allergen and bacteria3. For more information on LG washing machine features, check out our guide to choosing the right washing machine for you.