Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Month Savings

LG Month Savings

3 BIG Offers*

Offer 1: LG Month Sale*
Offer 2: Trade-in & Save*
Offer 3: Bonus Detergent offer*

*T&Cs apply.

3 BIG Offers* Shop now
LG Month Sale Trade-In & Save Laundry Detergent Bonus Offer

LG Month Savings

LG Month Sale

LG Month Sale

Celebrate LG's anniversary with up to 25%* off select LG products. *T&Cs apply.

Up to £500 Cashback Shop Now
Trade-In & Save

Trade-In & Save

Trade-In & Save $100* on eligible Home Appliances. *T&Cs apply.

Appliance add-on bundle Learn More
Laundry Detergent Bonus Offer

Bonus Offer

Laundry Detergent Bonus offer with eligible WashTowerTM purchases* *T&Cs apply.

2025 UltraGear Monitors Shop Now

Trade-In & Save $100 on eligible Home Appliances

 

Remove your old product and get an instant discount when you buy selected products. *Offer ends 31 May 2025. T&Cs apply.

How to Trade-In

Step 1

Make an eligible purchase from the LG Online Store

Sign in or sign up as a MyLG member and purchase an eligible home appliance from the LG online store for delivery to metro areas.

Step 2

Choose Trade-In for discount

Add the eligible home appliance to your cart and select the shipping method “Trade-in, Deliver, Install & Remove Old Appliance". Your discount will be applied at the check-out.

Step 3

Prepare your trade-in for collection

Make sure your old product is ready to go by uninstalling and disconnecting it before we arrive for collection.

Step 4

Delivery & pick up

When we drop off your awesome new appliance, we'll take away the old one. Just make sure it's all set to be picked up.

What can you purchase with Trade-In?

French Door Fridges

$100 Trade-In offer

 

 

> Shop now

Side by Side Fridges

$100 Trade-In offer

 

 

> Shop now

Washing Machines

$100 Trade-In offer

 

 

> Shop now

Stylers

$100 Trade-In offer

 

 

> Shop now

*Trade-in offer ends 31 May 2025 for new and existing MyLG Members. Offer is available when purchasing products from LG's online store and metro postcodes only. A MyLG member account is required and the offer is subject to the LG Online Store Terms and Conditions of Sale.. Customers can buy items at the advertised price, subject to stock availability. LG reserves the right to adjust prices and offer periods without prior notice. Discounts are non-transferrable and cannot be exchanged for cash. The LG Trade-in Program incentivizes the take-back of old eligible appliances by offering a trade-in discount when purchasing select LG refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and stylers. Take-back products hold no monetary value, and if the purchased item is returned for a refund, customers won't receive compensation for the take back product or trade-in discount. Customers must disconnect, unplug and remove from cavity or mounting the trade-in product ready for collection at the time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in a refusal to take back the old product and LG reserves the right to charge customers the equivalent to the trade-in discount.

Pmax

LG Online Store Exclusive

Laundry Detergent Bonus Offer

With eligible WashTower™ purchases*. Offer ends 31 May 2025 or while stocks last. Offer period may be extended subject to bonus stock availability.*T&Cs apply.

Laundry Detergent Bonus Offer Shop Now

*Offer available from 12:00am (AEST) 1 May 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 31 May 2025, unless otherwise extended, and subject to stock availability (Promotion Period). Receive one (1) The Dirt Company Laundry Bonus Pack (Bonus Pack) with your purchase of participating LG WashTowerTM products(Participating products). There are 150 units of the Bonus Pack available, as at 1 May 2025. To redeem offer, add 1 or more Participating Models (max 3) to your cart during the Promotion Period and the Bonus Pack will be added to your cart automatically at checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless stated otherwise. Limit of one (1) Bonus Pack per transaction. Product inclusions in the Bonus Pack may vary and be substituted for like products of the same value. The Bonus Pack will be shipped separately to the Participating Model, allow 30 days for delivery of the Bonus Pack. The Promoter excludes all liability arising in any way out of the promotion and receiving, taking or using a Bonus Pack, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264. Click here for full terms. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store.]

 

Register as a MyLG member now to enjoy the offers.

Sign in Join us

Welcome coupon

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery & removal of old appliances

with purchases of select LG products. 3 6

Learn more

Newsletter

Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions. Our newsletter has you covered!5

Embark on an exclusive
journey of benefits

Sign in Join us

Welcome $50 Coupon: When you join, you receive a $50 discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store when you spend over $350, valid for the first 12 months. Purchases exclude accessories. One voucher issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/au between 1 January and 31 December 2025 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Voucher only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/au (other than accessories available at LG.com/au/accessories) Voucher is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offer.
Exclusive Member Event: Members must be logged in or agree to receive marketing in order to be notified for Member events and offers.
Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale
Free Installation: Only available on Washing Machines, Dryers and Fridges purchased on the LG Online Store and selected delivery areas listed in the T&Cs. Basic installation using parts supplied with appliance(s). Excludes alterations to your home (such as carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work). Eligible product(s) will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power and plumbing (if applicable) required for connection. Only product packaging will be removed. For more info click Terms of Sale
Newsletter: Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications.
Free Removal: Available to MyLG members who selects 'Removal of Old Product' at checkout when purchasing the new LG product. Old product will be collected upon delivery of your new LG product. Free Removal of Old Product service available to Television, Washing Machine, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, and old product must be like for like (size and quantity) with the new LG product purchased. Old product must be disconnected, unplugged and removed from any cavity or wall-mount, ready for collection at time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in refusal of collection of the old appliance.  

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 