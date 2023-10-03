About Cookies on This Site

27 cu.ft. Side by Side InstaView™ Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LRSOS2706S

LRSOS2706S

27 cu.ft. Side by Side InstaView™ Refrigerator

Front view with light
Inverter Linear Compressor

Inverter Linear Compressor

Smar Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Energy Star®

Energy Star®

SpacePlus™ ICE system

SpacePlus™ Ice system

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side.
Show off your stylish side.

Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the wow factor you’ve been looking for with a sleek flat-panel design, without sacrificing organization or capacity.

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side.

Made for hosting

Made for hosting

Take happy hour up a notch with slow-melting Craft Ice™. Plus, a Dual Ice maker for cubed and crushed ice, too.

Slow-melting Craft Ice™

Bring one of the hottest trends home with the Craft Ice™ maker that automatically makes batches of three or six slow-melting Craft Ice™ per day.

Standard Cubed Ice

SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.

Bite-sized Crushed Ice

Not only does this refrigerator have Craft Ice™ and cubes, but it also has crushed ice at the touch of the dispenser.

*Shape and clarity of ice may vary with settings, water supply and home use conditions.

It’s an all-new view

See even more

It’s an all-new view

Simply knock twice to illuminate LG’s largest, edge-to-edge InstaView™. See favourites in an instant without ever opening the door.
Automatically refreshes for peace of mind
Skip the water pitcher

Automatically refreshes for peace of mind

The UVnano™ dispenser automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria on the nozzle after 24 hours.*

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Based on third party testing, showing a reduction in live bacteria in water dispenser faucet after 24 hour period. Results may vary based on actual conditions of use and environmental conditions.

Stock it up with 27 cu. ft.
Room for everything

Stock it up with 27 cu. ft.

It’s big. And the best part – it’s all in sight and easy to reach on both sides.

Door Cooling

With Door Cooling , door contents stay cool with blasts of cold air. And cold air in the freezer reaches more shelves, more evenly.

Linear Cooling™

Precise temperatures keep things fresher longer. Linear Cooling™ keeps temperatures stable to 1° F.

CoolGuard™ Interior Panel

These metal panels help maintain your chill while adding a premium, pro-style look to the fridge interior.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
27 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 7/8” x 70 1/4” x 33 7/16"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

27.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

694

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR®

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Side by Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR®

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Membrane / White LED

Door alarm

Yes

IcePlus™ / Express Cooling

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Newly Designed Pocket Handle (Upper and Lower Pockets)

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Flat

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

27.1

Freezer Capacity (cu.ft)

9.6

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

17.5

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

295.6

Gross Weight (lb.)

303.6

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.5

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.875

Depth without door (inch)

28.875

Depth with handle (inch)

33.5

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

51

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

38.875

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 9/16 x 74 5/8 x 34 7/8

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

694

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174007631

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Swing

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

Drawer_Freezer

2

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dispenser Light

Yes (Ring Light)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.3

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.5

Ice Maker_Manual

Dual Ice with Craft Ice™

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

No. of Door Bins

4

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with light

LRSOS2706S

27 cu.ft. Side by Side InstaView™ Refrigerator