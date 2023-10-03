LG G8 ThinQ™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*No deductibles, no premiums, no shipping charges.
Replacement device will be in new or refurbished condition.
Terms and conditions apply. Registration required.
*ToF (Time of Flight) sensor accurately maps 3D space by calculating the light response time to recognize shapes and their distance from the sensor.
All Spec
-
Form Factor
-
Full Touch Screen
-
Operating System
-
Android 9.0 (Pie)
-
Processor & Chip Set
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (SM8150)
-
Battery
-
3,500 mAh Non-Removable Battery
-
Fast Charging
-
QuickCharge 3.0 (16.2W) / PD (21W) + Wireless Charging (9W)
-
Additional Specs
-
FM Radio
Air Motion
Dedicated Google Assistant Key
-
Camera
-
Dual Rear Cameras
12 MP Standard Angle 78º with f/1.5 and OIS/Glass Lens/Active Alignment/PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)
16 MP Wide Angle 107º with f/1.9
Front Camera with ToF (Time of Flight) for 3D depth detection. 8MP Normal Lens Angle 80° with f1.7
-
Sound
-
Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo, DTS:X 3D Surround, Hi-Fi Quad 32bit DAC
-
Internal
-
128GB
-
External
-
up to 2TB (sold separately)
-
RAM
-
6GB
-
Security
-
Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition, World's 1st Palm Vein Recognition (Hand ID)
-
Water And Dust Resistant
-
IP68 & 810G MIL-STD
-
Intelligence (AI)
-
AI Camera, Google Lens, Google Assistant
-
Type
-
QHD+ FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR 10 Supported
-
Size (inch)
-
6.1"
-
Maximum Brightness
-
600nit
-
Pixel Density
-
564ppi
-
Resolution
-
QHD + P-OLED (3120 x 1440)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
18x9, (New Second Screen, 19.5:9)
-
Screen to Body Ratio
-
83.10%
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Apt-X-HD
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS
-
NFC
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LMG820UM2
LG G8 ThinQ™