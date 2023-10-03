We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Form Factor
-
Full Touch Screen
-
Frequency (LTE)
-
Band 1/Band 2/Band 3/Band 4/Band 5/Band 7/Band 12/Band 17/Band 20
-
Frequency (HSPA)
-
Band I/Band II/Band IV/Band V
-
Frequency (GSM)
-
850/900/1800/1900
-
Operating System
-
Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
-
Processor
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor with X12 LTE
-
Battery (mAh)
-
3,200 mAh Removable
-
CHARGING
-
Quick Charge 3.0
-
Smartphone
-
Yes
-
Android
-
Yes
-
MEMORY (INTERNAL)
-
64 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)
-
MEMORY (EXTERNAL)
-
up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)
-
RAM
-
4 GB
-
Dual Rear Camera
-
16MP Normal Angle 75˚ with f/1.8, OIS 2.0 and Laser Auto Focus 8MP Wide Angle 135˚ with f/2.4
-
Front Camera
-
5MP Wide Angle 120˚
-
Video Codec
-
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8, VP9, VC1, DivX, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC
-
Video Capture & Playback
-
Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Audio Codec
-
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, OGG, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3/EC3, OPUS(MKV)
-
Audio Playback
-
1 W Speaker (1.5W with Boost Amp) Supports Max 32bit / 384KHz audio fi les through wired headphones
-
Media
-
HD Audio Recorder 24bit / 192KHz FLAC Hi-Fi Record with high AOP Mic Up to 132dB
-
TYPE
-
IPS Quantum Display
-
SIZE (inch)
-
5.7” + Second Screen
-
RESOLUTION
-
2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
-
RESOLUTION (2nd Screen)
-
160 x 1040
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 4.2 BLE
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
HDMI
-
Yes (HDMI Slimport)
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
