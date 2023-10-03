About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG V20

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG V20

LG V20

LG V20

(1)
Qualcomm Snapdragon™

Qualcomm

Snapdragon™

Android Nougat

clearly-capture-life-1600x1250_V20_M01A
Steady Record 2.0

Clearly capture life in motion

Record crisp, clear content-even when you're on the move. Steady Record 2.0 allows you to capture sharp, smooth video in any condition by minimizing unintentional hand shaking.
capture-it-fresh-1600x1440_V20_M01A
Hi-Fi Recording with High AOP Mic

Capture it fresh in high definition

3 High AOP (Acoustic Overload Point) Mics allow you to record loud scenes at sporting events without cheering fans distorting the sound. Then save the incredible moments in lossless audio format with Hi-Fi Recording.
capture-it-fresh-1600x1440_V20_M01A
Manual Video Mode

Customize your video and sound

Record videos using Manual Video Mode and customize sound to your needs and wants, so you can eliminate noise and amplify those special moments.
get-more-in-1600x1250_V20_M01A
Wide Angle Front Camera

Get more in, leave nothing out

The wide angle capabilities on the front camera allow you to capture selfies that get a wider background for more friends or more inclusive scenic shots. Expand your selfie experience and get the bigger picture no matter what the subject!
tell-the-bigger-1600x1325_V20_M01A
Wide & Normal Angle Camera

Tell the bigger story

Capture more of every moment with the wide angle lens, allowing you to get it all in without having to take a step back. The wide angle lens captures an astonishing 135-degrees of stunning imagery-perfect for landscapes, large group shots.
your-life-in-1600x1820_V20_M01A
Hybrid Auto Focus

Your life, in focus

Shoot even the most sudden and unexpected moments of action on weekend retreats with friends. Whether you're indoors, outdoors or in low light, the V20 utilizes LDAF (Laser Detection Auto Focus), PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and Contrast AF technologies to capture every moment of fun.
let-every-detail-1600x1390_V20_M01A
Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Let every detail move you

Quad DAC lets you listen to music that's closer to the original sound by reducing white noise and up-sampling music files to Hi-Fi quality—allowing you to feel like you're at a live performance.
next-level-audio-DESK-1600x1320_V20_M01A
HD Audio Recorder & Studio Mode

Next level audio recording

Capture studio quality sound on the go with the ability to record over a separate audio track.
stay-on-top-1600x1500_V20_M01A
Second Screen

Stay on top of it

You don't have to waste time toggling – just use the second screen to access contacts, short cuts and jump between apps. And instantly reply to text messages with Direct Reply, a new feature of the Second Screen.
deliciously-first-with-1600x650_V20_M02A
Android Nougat

Deliciously first with Android Nougat OS

Live a smarter life with the first smartphone to operate on Android Nougat, the latest operating system from Google. Use innovative new features like "In Apps" to quickly locate all apps and files related to your input.
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

Form Factor

Full Touch Screen

Frequency (LTE)

Band 1/Band 2/Band 3/Band 4/Band 5/Band 7/Band 12/Band 17/Band 20

Frequency (HSPA)

Band I/Band II/Band IV/Band V

Frequency (GSM)

850/900/1800/1900

Operating System

Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820 Processor with X12 LTE

Battery (mAh)

3,200 mAh Removable

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0

Smartphone

Yes

Android

Yes

MEMORY

MEMORY (INTERNAL)

64 GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

MEMORY (EXTERNAL)

up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

4 GB

AUDIO/VIDEO

Dual Rear Camera

16MP Normal Angle 75˚ with f/1.8, OIS 2.0 and Laser Auto Focus 8MP Wide Angle 135˚ with f/2.4

Front Camera

5MP Wide Angle 120˚

Video Codec

H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8, VP9, VC1, DivX, XviD, MJPEG, THEORA, HEVC

Video Capture & Playback

Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Audio Codec

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, OGG, PCM, ADPCM, WMA, AC3/EC3, OPUS(MKV)

Audio Playback

1 W Speaker (1.5W with Boost Amp) Supports Max 32bit / 384KHz audio fi les through wired headphones

Media

HD Audio Recorder 24bit / 192KHz FLAC Hi-Fi Record with high AOP Mic Up to 132dB

DISPLAY

TYPE

IPS Quantum Display

SIZE (inch)

5.7” + Second Screen

RESOLUTION

2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)

RESOLUTION (2nd Screen)

160 x 1040

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

USB

USB 2.0 Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

HDMI

Yes (HDMI Slimport)

NFC

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG V20

LG V20