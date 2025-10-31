We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate
STA33P
()
Key Features
- Designed for LG Smart Monitor
- Compatible with LG Smart Monitors and Swing Stand
Keep your essentials close
The optional Swing Stand Plate lets you neatly store your remote control, speakers, smartphone, and other essentials, helping keep your space clean and clutter-free.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, remote control, xboom speaker (Bluetooth speaker), laptop, tablet, mobile phone, memory card and game console are not included in the package and are sold separately.
*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.
For your audio setup
A perfect spot for your speaker
Don’t leave your speaker on the floor or in the way.
The Swing Stand Plate provides a clean and secure spot for your Bluetooth speaker.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This monitor, Swing Stand, and xboom speaker (Bluetooth speaker) are not included in the package and are sold separately.
Customize your audio setup
Place larger devices like your speaker on the stand, and keep essentials like your tablet and remote within reach on the Swing Stand Plate.
Enjoy a clean, flexible setup anywhere.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, tablet and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.
*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.
For your remote placement
Your remote, always within reach
The Swing Stand Plate helps prevent your remote from getting misplaced by giving it a visible and secure place right below your monitor.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, mobile phone and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.
*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.
For your gaming setup
Keep your gaming setup ready
Keep your gaming essentials in one place. The Swing Stand Plate helps reduce cable mess and keeps your setup clean, even during intense play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, memory card and game console are not included in the package and are sold separately.
For your office setup
Boost productivity in your office
Whether you're relaxing or working, the Swing Stand Plate keeps your laptop, phone, and remote in one place.
It helps maintain a tidy space and better focus.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, and laptop are not included in the package and are sold separately.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available. *The monitor and Swing Stand are not included in the package and are sold separately.
Upgrade your Swing setup with xboom
Explore LG xboom models that pair perfectly with the Swing Stand and Plate—designed to enhance your setup with immersive sound, whether you're working, watching, or enjoying some downtime.
LG xboom Grab
xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Dynamic sound comes in style, with a convenient strap. With military grade durability and IP67 rating, it’s built to thrive in various outdoor settings.
LG xboom Bounce
xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Blast the party anthem and turn up the heat with 120W of powerful signature sound and booming bass. AI lighting that syncs with the music, while karaoke & DJ mix sets add extra fun to the vibe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Speaker shown is not included and is sold separately.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
379 x 77 x 277
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
350 x 63 x 261.1
Weight in Shipping [kg]
1.8kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
1.4kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
1.4kg
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Find Locally
Recommended Product