LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate

STA33P
Top view of Swing Stand Plate
Key Features

  • Designed for LG Smart Monitor
  • Compatible with LG Smart Monitors and Swing Stand
LG Smart Monitor Swing stand plate logo.

LG Smart Monitor Swing stand plate logo.

Keep your essentials close

The optional Swing Stand Plate lets you neatly store your remote control, speakers, smartphone, and other essentials, helping keep your space clean and clutter-free.

Collage of LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate in various scenes like gaming, music production, yoga, meetings, and content viewing, with essentials like remotes, speakers, and laptops placed on the plate.

Collage of LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate in various scenes like gaming, music production, yoga, meetings, and content viewing, with essentials like remotes, speakers, and laptops placed on the plate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The monitor, Swing Stand, remote control, xboom speaker (Bluetooth speaker), laptop, tablet, mobile phone, memory card and game console are not included in the package and are sold separately.

*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.

Audio setupRemote placementOffice setupGaming setup

For your audio setup

A perfect spot for your speaker

Don’t leave your speaker on the floor or in the way. 

The Swing Stand Plate provides a clean and secure spot for your Bluetooth speaker.

Various lifestyle scenes featuring LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, including a mother and daughter watching animation with XBOOM Grab, a woman doing yoga with XBOOM Bounce, and a couple enjoying a movie with XBOOM Bounce for immersive sound.

Various lifestyle scenes featuring LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, including a mother and daughter watching animation with XBOOM Grab, a woman doing yoga with XBOOM Bounce, and a couple enjoying a movie with XBOOM Bounce for immersive sound.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This monitor, Swing Stand, and xboom speaker (Bluetooth speaker) are not included in the package and are sold separately.

Customize your audio setup

Place larger devices like your speaker on the stand, and keep essentials like your tablet and remote within reach on the Swing Stand Plate.

Enjoy a clean, flexible setup anywhere.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The monitor, Swing Stand, tablet and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.

*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.

For your remote placement

Your remote, always within reach

The Swing Stand Plate helps prevent your remote from getting misplaced by giving it a visible and secure place right below your monitor.

Home scenes featuring LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, including a close-up of a remote control on the plate, and a woman streaming music by mirroring her smartphone to the monitor while relaxing with a book.

Home scenes featuring LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, including a close-up of a remote control on the plate, and a woman streaming music by mirroring her smartphone to the monitor while relaxing with a book.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The monitor, Swing Stand, mobile phone and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.

*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.

For your gaming setup

Keep your gaming setup ready

Keep your gaming essentials in one place. The Swing Stand Plate helps reduce cable mess and keeps your setup clean, even during intense play.

Two gaming setups using LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, where a game console is placed on the plate as users enjoy racing and space shooter games from the comfort of their living rooms.

Two gaming setups using LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, where a game console is placed on the plate as users enjoy racing and space shooter games from the comfort of their living rooms.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The monitor, Swing Stand, memory card and game console are not included in the package and are sold separately.

For your office setup

Boost productivity in your office

Whether you're relaxing or working, the Swing Stand Plate keeps your laptop, phone, and remote in one place.

It helps maintain a tidy space and better focus.

Team in a conference room using LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, where an LG gram laptop is placed on the plate for a tidy and productive video meeting setup

Team in a conference room using LG Smart Monitor Swing with Swing Stand and Swing Stand Plate, where an LG gram laptop is placed on the plate for a tidy and productive video meeting setup

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The monitor, Swing Stand, and laptop are not included in the package and are sold separately.

An image of a display combining a smart monitor, Swing stand and a Swing stand plate.

A smarter experience,
enhanced by a Swing Stand

Introduce a detachable stand for smart monitor. It customize your viewing experience with our flexible stand, which offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments. The stable base, sleek finish, and rolling wheels ensure stability and mobility.

A smarter experience,<br> enhanced by a Swing Stand Learn more

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available. *The monitor and Swing Stand are not included in the package and are sold separately.

Upgrade your Swing setup with xboom

Explore LG xboom models that pair perfectly with the Swing Stand and Plate—designed to enhance your setup with immersive sound, whether you're working, watching, or enjoying some downtime.

LG xboom Grab

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Dynamic sound comes in style, with a convenient strap. With military grade durability and IP67 rating, it’s built to thrive in various outdoor settings. 

Learn more

LG xboom Bounce

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am Blast the party anthem and turn up the heat with 120W of powerful signature sound and booming bass.  AI lighting that syncs with the music, while karaoke & DJ mix sets add extra fun to the vibe.

Learn more

LG xboom Stage 301

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am With booming bass and crystal-clear highs, you can bounce to your rhythm anytime, anywhere—whether you're dancing in your living room, soaking up the sun at the beach, or setting the mood during your camping escapade.

Learn more

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Speaker shown is not included and is sold separately.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    379 x 77 x 277

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    350 x 63 x 261.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.8kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    1.4kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    1.4kg

