InstaView® Electric Range with ProBake Convection

LREN6325XE

LREN6325XE
  • Front View
  • Front Lit View
  • Right Angle View
  • Left Angle View
  • Front Open View
  • Front Open With Fry Tray View
  • Right Angle Open View
  • Left Angle Open View
  • Air Fry Tray View
  • Open Interior View
  • Front Top View
  • Control Panel View
  • Control Panel Knob View
  • Side View
  • Back View
Key Features

  • Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface
  • InstaView®
  • ProBake Convection®
  • UltraHeat™ 3.2kW 3-in-1 Dual Element
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • Energy Star® Certified
More

Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface

Enjoy a more seamless cooking experience with our Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface. Designed for style and practicality, it offers a sleek and modern aesthetic that sits even with standard-height countertops for a built-in look

Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface

Keep the Heat Inside

InstaView®

Simply knock twice on the glass to turn on the oven light without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

ProBake Convection®

 LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

Quick Boil or True Simmer

3-in-1 Design, Unlimited Flexibility

No matter what’s on the menu, the LG 3-in-1 element is up for the challenge.  Go from 12” to 9” to 6” with just a turn, for the flexibility to cook a huge pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce in the same spot, without having to move pans around. With the 3-in-1 element, you’ll always have the right size and power when you need it.

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available*

Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean® Cycle

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LREN6325XE-dimention

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349116

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    PrintProof Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Free Standing

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Triple)

    Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Warm)

    Center Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8700

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3000(12), 2200(9), 1100(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/8 x 4 x 14 11/16

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 27/32 x 17 7/8 x 22 1/16

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 1/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 51 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    30 x 46 1/2 x 26 3/4

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    157.4

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    190.9

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Slow Cook, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    47.1

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    54.3

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9800

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    13000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

