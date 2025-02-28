InstaView® Electric Range with ProBake Convection®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface
Enjoy a more seamless cooking experience with our Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface. Designed for style and practicality, it offers a sleek and modern aesthetic that sits even with standard-height countertops for a built-in look.
Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop
InstaView®
Keep the Heat Inside
Keep the heat inside with InstaView®. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
ProBake Convection®
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
3-in-1 Element
3-in-1 Design, Unlimited Flexibility
No matter what’s on the menu, the LG 3-in-1 element is up for the challenge. Go from 12” to 9” to 6” with just a turn, for the flexibility to cook a huge pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce in the same spot, without having to move pans around. With the 3-in-1 element, you’ll always have the right size and power when you need it.
EasyClean® + Self Clean
EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available*
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LED
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
-
Door Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Knob Lighting
No
-
Knob Material
Plastic
-
Outcase Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
Instaview Window
-
Printproof Finish
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
1
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
2
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231349123
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Cooktop Type
Radiant
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection
-
Oven Type
Single
-
Range Type
Free Standing
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Control Lock
Yes (Oven)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
Yes
-
Instaview
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
No
-
Timed Cook
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Radiant
-
EasyClean Cooktop
No
-
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
Left Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Rear, Right Rear
-
Element/Burner Type(Triple)
Right Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Warm)
Center Rear
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
8700
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
-
Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)
100(7)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
3200(9), 1400(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1200(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
3000(12), 2200(9), 1100(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
1200(6)
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
22 3/8 x 4 x 14 11/16
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 27/32 x 17 7/8 x 22 1/16
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 1/8
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 51 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
30 x 46 1/2 x 26 3/4
-
Product Weight (lb.)
157.4
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
190.9
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
Storage
-
Drawer Time Control
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
Convection Conversion
Yes
-
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection Type
ProBake Convection
-
Broil Element Power (W)
4200
-
Convection Element Power (W)
2500
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Slow Cook, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
47.1
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
54.3
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
9800
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
13000
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
-
Works with
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
(Only for customers located in Canada)