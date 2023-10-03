About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Gas Slide-in Range with AirFry

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LSGL6335D

One range that does it all

ProBake Convection®

UltraHeat™ 20K Power Burner

Air Fry

The Best View

Keep the heat inside with InstaView™. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

*Airfry basket included.

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

Keep the Inside and Outside Looking Like New

Keep your Oven Clean without the Elbow Grease

Spray the interior with water, press EasyClean®, and let the oven do the work in 10 minutes, then quickly wipe away any leftover grime-no chemicals or high-heat.¹

Erase Cooktop Mealtime Mishaps in Minutes

Now, you can simply wipe away splatters thanks to the specially coated stainless steel surface of LG's EasyClean® cooktop.²

1. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.
2. Available in LSGL6335F model.

Turn up the heat and get dinner done fast

UltraHeat™ 20,000 BTU burner boils water and other liquids fast to keep up with your busy schedule.

Room for the Turkey and the Sides As Well

Whether you're baking large batches of cookies or a 20-pound turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all.
Stay Connected

With the ThinQ® app, you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and remaining. You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, SideChef and Innit.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29.9” x 37.2” x 29.3”
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341899

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

InstaView & WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

Slow Cook

Yes

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

1 Heavy Duty Rack, 1 Offset Rack

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 5/16

Product Weight (lb.)

157.7

Shipping Weight (lb.)

200.3

What people are saying

