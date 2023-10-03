We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Gas Slide-in Range with AirFry
The Best View
*Airfry basket included.
Keep the Inside and Outside Looking Like New
Keep your Oven Clean without the Elbow Grease
1. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.
2. Available in LSGL6335F model.
Room for the Turkey and the Sides As Well
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
048231341899
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Door Design
-
InstaView & WideView™ Window
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Type
-
Slidein
-
Air Fry
-
Yes
-
Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Proof
-
Yes
-
Roast
-
Yes
-
Warm
-
Yes
-
Slow Cook
-
Yes
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Racks (Ea)
-
1 Heavy Duty Rack, 1 Offset Rack
-
Control Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Glass
-
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 5/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
157.7
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
200.3
