5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

-
7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer
-
5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/8
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.4
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
772454073335
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
PROGRAMS
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Time Dry
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
51.375
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
140.2
-
Weight (lbs)
-
121.9
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
PROGRAMS
-
Allergiene
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLE3600W
-
Matching Gas Dryer
-
DLG3601W
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CW
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Pre-wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
55
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
212.1
-
Weight (lbs)
-
198.4
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231028264
