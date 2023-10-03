About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

DLE3600W

DLE3600W

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

Front view
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built in AI sensors detect load characteristics and moisture levels to automatically optimize drying time. Using Smart Pairing™, the washer is able to automatically select a compatible dryer cycle.

SEE THE MATCHING WASHER
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators

Know when it's time to clean the ducts & lint filter to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favourite show.

*Accents colours and finishes vary by model.

Convenient Door Opening
Reversible Door

Convenient Door Opening

The door can be mounted on either the right or left side for easy installation.
Win the War on Wrinkles

Win the War on Wrinkles

Periodically tumbles load for up to 3 hours after the cycle is done to help keep wrinkles at bay.
Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by white rim & control knob accents*
Get It All Done in Less Time
Ultra-large capacity

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity means you have more room to dry your clothes in fewer loads.
Smart Living begins with ThinQ™:From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.
ThinQ®

Smart Living begins with ThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter.

ThinQ App Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, Blanket, and Wrinkle Prevention.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issues before they become a bigger problem.
ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Among the most energy-efficient dryers in its class.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

DLE3600W
CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/8” (51 3/8“ D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

No

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073335

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Bedding

Yes

[DR]Small Load

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Speed Dry

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Towels

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Weight (lb.)

121.9

Weight include packing (lb.)

140.2

Front view

DLE3600W

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer