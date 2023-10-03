7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Built in AI sensors detect load characteristics and moisture levels to automatically optimize drying time. Using Smart Pairing™, the washer is able to automatically select a compatible dryer cycle.