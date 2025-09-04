About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

DLE3580X
front view
Front open view
Left side open view
Drum detail 1
Drum detail 2
Low Perspective Knob Panel Detail
Bottom Right Perspective view
Top Left Knob Panel Detail
Top Left Perspective view
Top perspective view
Left side view
Right side view
Side view
Rear view
Key Features

  • AI Sensor Dry™ Technology
  • FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
  • Alluminized Alloy Steel Drum
  • ThinQ® Wi-Fi Enabled
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built in AI sensors detect load characteristics and moisture levels to automatically optimize drying time. Using Smart Pairing™, the washer is able to automatically select a compatible dryer cycle.

Flow sense

Flow sense

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators

Know when it's time to clean the ducts & lint filter to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favourite show.

*Accents colours and finishes vary by model.

Win the War on Wrinkles

Win the War on Wrinkles

Periodically tumbles load for up to 3 hours after the cycle is done to help keep wrinkles at bay.
Even More Durable and Elegant

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by white rim & control knob accents*
Get It All Done in Less Time
Ultra-large capacity

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity means you have more room to dry your clothes in fewer loads.
LG smart dryer in modern room, controlled via smartphone app shown in hand.

ThinQ®

Smart Living begins with ThinQ®

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Among the most energy-efficient dryers in its class.

