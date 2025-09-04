We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair
- 4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid
- 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR® Dryer with Sensor Dry
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)
4.8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
FEATURES - Steam
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
Delay Timer
No
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Timer Display
No
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu. ft.)
4.8
FEATURES
Type
Top Load Washer
4-Way Agitator
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
ADA Compliant
No
Add Item
No
AI DD
No
Auto Restart
Yes
ColdWash
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
JetSpray
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Steam
No
TurboWash3D™
No
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Water Level
Auto
WaveForce
No
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
No
Allergiene
No
Baby Wear
No
Bedding
Yes
Bright Whites
No
Bulky/Large
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded
No
Hand Wash/Wool
No
Heavy Duty
Yes
Jumbo Wash
No
Normal
Yes
Perm. Press
No
Quick Wash
No
Speed Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
Sanitary
No
Small Load
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Whites
No
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
No
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
IMEF
2.06
IWF
4.3
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
No
ColdWash
No
Control Lock
Yes
Deep Fill
Yes
Delay Wash
No
Extra Rinse
Yes
Remote Start
No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Soak
No
Soil
No
Spin
No
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Water Plus
No
Wi-Fi
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
57 1/4
Weight include packing (lbs)
132.27
Weight (lbs)
116.9
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Tub Clean Coach
No
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
Smart Pairing
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174035269
Key Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color
White
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
FEATURES - Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
FEATURES - Reversible Door
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Opaque
Drum Side
Alcosta
Drum Back
Painted Steel
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
Timer Display
No
Delay Timer
No
Door Lock Indication
No
FEATURES
Type
Vented Dryer
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
AI DD
No
Inverter DirectDrive
No
6 Motion DD
No
AI Sensor Dry
No
Inverter Motor
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
TurboSteam
No
TrueSteam
No
SteamFresh
No
Dual Lint Filter
No
EasyLoad Door
No
Reversible Door
Yes
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
ADA Compliant
No
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
Venting Option
3 Way Venting
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
No
LoadSense
No
Drum Light
No
Empty Water Indicator
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
No
Embossing Inner Drum
No
PROGRAMS
AI Dry
No
Normal
Yes
Heavy Duty
Yes
Bedding
No
Small Load
No
Antibacterial
No
Steam Sanitary
No
Steam Fresh
No
Perm. Press
Yes
Air Dry
Yes
Jumbo Dry
No
Freshen Up
No
Super Dry
No
Heated Dry
No
Delicates
Yes
Towels
No
Rack Dry
No
Downloaded
No
Power Dry
No
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
No
Activewear(Sportswear)
No
Drum Care
No
Outerwear Refresh
No
Silent Dry
No
Rainy Days
No
Easy Ironing
No
Condenser Care
No
Wrinkle Prevention
No
Quick 40
No
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.3
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174125533
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
CEF
3.94
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Dry Mode
No
Dry Level
3 Levels
Temp.
3 Levels
Time Dry
Yes
More Time
No
Less Time
No
Wrinkle Care
No
Steam
No
Control Lock
Yes
Wi-Fi
No
Remote Start
No
Drum Light
No
Condenser Care
No
Drum Care
No
Reduce Static
No
Energy Saver
Yes
Damp Dry Signal
No
Easy Iron
No
Rack Dry
No
Signal(Sound)
No
Silent Dry
No
Air Dry
Yes
Dry Time
Yes
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Pedestal
NA
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Proactive Customer Care
No
Smart Pairing
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Download Cycle
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Energy Monitoring
No
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
50 1/4
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 x 31 27/64 x 46 1/2
Weight (lbs)
110.2
Weight include packing (lbs)
114.6
