1.1.cu.ft. TWINWashTM Pedestal Washer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

WD100CB

WD100CB

1.1.cu.ft. TWINWashTM Pedestal Washer

(2)
Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily Loads

The LG TWINWashTM lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.

Delicate Wash

LG TWINWashTM is the perfect size for hand wash or delicate items. No need to wait you can run small loads as often as you like to stop laundry from piling up.
Slim Inverter DD

Precise Control & Reliable Durability

Slimmed down to fit the LG TWINWashTM, providing precise control and durability. Inverter Direct Motor comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Compatibility

LG TWINWashTM is compatible with the various LG front loaders.

Pre-Installation Checklist

1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 750mm x 1,800mm x 1,350mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.

5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

Alt text

*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
1.1 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2" with drawer open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

1.1

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 with drawer open)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

FEATURES

Type

Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

Direct Drive Motor

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

3 Motion

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

1.1

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454071805

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 5 Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Warm Water

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Figure Indicator

Plastic

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 with drawer open)

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 16 13/16 x 33 1/16

Weight (lb.)

100

Weight include packing (lb.)

110

PROGRAMS

[MW]Active Wear

Yes

[MW]Hand Wash

Yes

[MW]Intimates

Yes

[MW]Normal

Yes

[MW]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[MW]Tub Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

WD100CB

1.1.cu.ft. TWINWashTM Pedestal Washer