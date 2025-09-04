About Cookies on This Site

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

WM3580CX
Key Features

  • AI DD™
  • Cold Wash Option
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer Compatible
  • Think® Wi-Fi Enabled
More
Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.

*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for cold water savings with warm water performance.
Even More Durable and Elegant

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by white rim & control knob accents*
Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Bring on big loads of towels or jeans- this 5.2 cu.ft. washer fits more in every load up to 20 lbs.
Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash Two Loads At
The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG Pedestal Washer.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

LG washers are ENERGY STAR® Certified, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.

